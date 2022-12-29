Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Mayes victorious even after recount narrows margin

Mayes victorious even after recount narrows margin

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times December 29, 2022

Democrat Kris Mayes, seen here in a September debate against Republican Abe Hamadeh, was declared the winner in the race for Attorney General after a recount. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A Maricopa County Superior Court Judge revealed the results of the three election recounts this morning, confirming Democrat Kris Mayes will be the state’s next attorney general.  

Judge Timothy Thomason announced that Mayes received 1,254,809 votes to Republican Abe Hamadeh’s 1,254,529 votes – meaning Mayes won by just 280 votes.  

A recount also confirmed Republican Tom Horne’s win in the Superintendent of Public Instruction race.   

Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General, Abraham Hamadeh, smiles prior to a televised debate against Democrat Kris Mayes on Sept. 28.  (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The recount was not without last-minute drama after ABC 15’s Garrett Archer tweeted a tip from a source last night that a rural county, rumored to be Pinal County, had a major discrepancy in votes in the AG’s race, though he said it would not be enough to tip the scales in Hamadeh’s favor.  

The tip proved prescient as Mayes’ lead shrunk from 511 votes to 280 following the recount, though it is not known which counties were the source of the discrepancy.  

Tim La Sota, an attorney for Hamadeh, filed a motion to stay the recount results this morning based on Archer’s tweet.  

But his motion was denied by Thomason in the hearing.  

La Sota then asked for the court to delay entering the results to the end of the business day to explore legal options, which Thomason also denied.  

La Sota declined to comment following the hearing. 

Hamadeh called for an inspection of all ballots on Twitter shortly after the recount results were released, and wrote, “the outcome of this election is uncertain.”  

Representatives for Hamadeh were given the chance to inspect about 2,600 ballots in Maricopa County in his initial election contest, which a alleged a series of improprieties with ballots and printer problems. Out of the 2,600 ballots inspected, only six were undervotes intended for Hamadeh.  

In closing arguments on Dec. 23, La Sota conceded they did not find the 511 votes to flip the race, and a Mohave County Judge affirmed Mayes win from the bench.  

Today, Thomason again confirmed Mayes win and Horne for Superintendent of Public Instruction and Jennifer Pawlik and Republican Liz Harris for Legislative District 13’s two House seats. 

Horne beat Kathy Hoffman by 9,188 votes and Harris took fellow Republican Julie Willoughby by 275 votes.  

This year’s recount was the first to adhere to the new margin set by a bill passed last session. Instead of the previous 0.1% margin, races now go to recounts if they fall within 0.5%.  

