Russell Pearce, author of SB1070, dies at 75 

Former Senate President and author of the controversial SB1070 immigration bill Russell Pearce passed away Jan. 5. He was 75.

Pearce served in several political positions but was faced a recall election in 2011 over pushback against SB1070, which allowed law enforcement officers to arrest anyone they had “reasonable suspicion” of being an undocumented immigrant. The bill also penalized anyone sheltering, hiring or transporting unregistered immigrants.

Pearce supported many tough-on-immigration bills and was replaced in the Senate by fellow Mesa Republican Jerry Lewis in 2011.

Pearce’s family released a statement on Jan. 5 Pearce and requesting privacy. “Our ever-stalwart Russel K. Pearce passed away today after falling ill at home in Mesa earlier this week. He lived a life of service to God, family and country. He loved us, and we loved him dearly. He has left a positive impact on so many, fighting for decades to promote liberty and justice. We have been blessed to have him here these past 75 years. The family asks for privacy at this time as we remember our beloved Russell,” the statement said.

Pearce was born in 1947. A fifth-generation Arizonan, he served in the National Guard during the Vietnam War. He then served as a sheriff’s deputy in Maricopa County for 23 years. Pearce lauded himself for supporting a “tent city” for prison inmates that he said saved taxpayers money on construction costs. He was shot in the line of duty and awarded the Medal of Valor. He was also nominated Deputy of the Year on five occasions.

Two of Pearce’s sons also went into law enforcement, and his son Sean also received the Medal of Valor.

From the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Pearce went on to the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division.

In 1999, Pearce was discharged from the Motor Vehicle Division after an investigation showed that his subordinates allegedly altered a woman’s driving record. Pearce maintained that he had been cleared.

Pearce ran successfully for a seat in the state House in 2000, and served in the Senate starting in 2006.

Pearce sponsored legislation establishing the Arizona Auto Theft Authority – which is still in operation.

In 2004, Pearce supported Prop. 200, the “Arizona Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act” requiring citizens to show proof of citizenship to vote and apply for public benefits. The initiative passed.

In 2006, Pearce pushed to renew the “operation wetback” program aiming to deport more than a million illegal immigrants. He got pushback for the idea, but didn’t pivot. In 2008, Pearce was quoted on NPR saying, “I will not back off until we solve the problem of this illegal invasion. Invaders, that’s what they are. Invaders on the American sovereignty and it can’t be tolerated,” referring to immigrants.

Then in 2010, Pearce sponsored SB1070, which was originally presented at the American Legislative Exchange Council a self-labeled “nonpartisan” but largely conservative national group. Also known as the “Support Our Law Enforcement and Safe Neighborhoods Act,” the law was passed and signed into law by then-Gov. Jan Brewer, but was vehemently opposed by Democrats on a state and national level.

Former President Barack Obama’s administration challenged the law and a federal court found it largely unconstitutional.

In 2011, Pearce’s opponents started a recall campaign against him and gathered signatures for a recall election. Pearce and some of his supporters tried to prop up Olivia Cortes as a decoy candidate to split the votes against him, but Cortes ultimately dropped out.

The recall was successful. Pearce tried to run for state Senate again in 2012, but lost to Bob Worsley.

Pearce never rejoined the Legislature, but had a position as vice chair of the Arizona Republican Party until 2014, when he commented on a radio show that women on Medicaid should be forcibly sterilized, at which point he resigned.

Pearce lived in Mesa with his wife LuAnne and had five children. Two of his son’s posted images of a flag honoring their father on Facebook on the day he died with the writing, “The toughest Senator, the biggest patriot, the kindest man.”