Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / education / Court backs schools over social media posts (access required)

Court backs schools over social media posts (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times January 13, 2023

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit unanimously ruled school districts reserve the right to discipline and expel students for content posted on social media, so long as the post creates a substantial disruption in schooling and collides with the rights of other students.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

absent, truancy, Helios, WestEd, K-8, attendance, schools, Kavanagh

Study shows number of students chronically absent jumped significantly

Helios Education Foundation, in partnership with WestEd, headed research on chronic absences rates and found in 2021, one in five K-8 students in Arizona schools was chronically absent. The learning loss from absences, compounded with learning loss from the pandemic, continues to threaten student mobility and drop-out rates.  