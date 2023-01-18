Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Committee takes initial steps towards denying students right to use preferred pronoun (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services January 18, 2023

State lawmakers took the first steps Wednesday to denying students the right to be referred to by a pronoun that matches their preferred gender. SB 1001, approved by the Senate Education Committee on a 4-3 party line vote, also would put into law that teachers and other school employees may refer to a student by only his or her given name or a nickname "commonly associated with the student's name of record.''
