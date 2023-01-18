Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Ken Miller Associated Press January 18, 2023

Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old girl have found the remains of a child, but have not yet identified them as Athena Brownfield, who authorities say was beaten to death Christmas night, while a suspect in the case is behind bars in Maricopa County, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
