Home / Recent news / House committee authorizes placement of memorial to slain journalist Bolles (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services January 25, 2023

State lawmakers took the first steps Wednesday to honoring assassinated reporter Don Bolles in the same way Arizona honors various veterans, pioneer women, the Ten Commandments and Jesuit missionary Father Kino. Without dissent the House Government Committee authorized placement of a memorial to The Arizona Republic investigative reporter in Wesley Bolin Plaza.
