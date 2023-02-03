Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / State GOP makes another effort to kill on-demand early voting (access required)

State GOP makes another effort to kill on-demand early voting (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 3, 2023

The Arizona Republican Party is making a last-ditch effort to get a court to do what lawmakers have so far refused: Kill on-demand early voting in the state.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

ballots, Mesnard, citizens, Senate Government Committee, constitutional provisions, voters, Republicans, GOP, Senate,

Republicans move to make it more challenging for citizens to make own laws (access required)

Republican legislators are moving to throw another roadblock in the path of people to make their own laws.