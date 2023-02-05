Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New transmission line will increase energy reliability (access required)

By: Amber Victoria Singer Cronkite News February 5, 2023

A 125-mile transmission line is being built between Arizona and California – after nearly a decade of planning. The line, called the Ten West Link, will make it possible to send solar and wind energy between the two states.
