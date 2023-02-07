Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Arizona residents, shooting hero, Nichols' family members to join Biden (access required)

Arizona residents, shooting hero, Nichols' family members to join Biden (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 7, 2023

Two Arizona residents, along with rock star Bono, the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month's Monterey Park, Calif. shooting, and the family of Tyre Nichols will be among the featured guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden at tonight’s State of the Union address.
