Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Native dancers want Arizona gallery owner held on hate crime (access required)

Native dancers want Arizona gallery owner held on hate crime (access required)

By: Terry Tang Associated Press February 10, 2023

Native American dancers who were the target of a Scottsdale gallery owner's racist rant as they were being filmed for Super Bowl week are pushing for hate crime charges.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

boarding schools, Laveen, Native American, Gallego, Deb Haaland

Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools (access required)

Native American boarding school survivors of abuse and their descendants shared memories and tears in Arizona on U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's yearlong “Road to Healing” initiative. They spoke Friday at a school in the Gila Indian River Community just south of Phoenix before a large audience that included Gov. Katie Hobbs and Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego.