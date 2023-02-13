Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Arizona rancher denies killing Mexican shot dead by border (access required)

By: Anita Snow, Associated Press February 13, 2023

The lawyer for an Arizona rancher being held on $1 million bond says her client did not shoot and kill the Mexican man whose body was found on his property last month near the U.S.-Mexico border, but earlier that day fired warning shots at smugglers carrying AK-47 rifles and big backpacks on his land.
