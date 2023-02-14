Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / legislature / GOP-supported measure would ask voters to remove more of their law-writing authority

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press February 14, 2023

Republican lawmakers on Feb. 14 approved a measure that would ask voters to take away even more of their own power to write their own laws after persuading them last year to significantly limit their power of the initiative.
