Home / Featured News / 'Subject-matter experts' on elections draw skepticism (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times February 16, 2023

Skepticism surrounding the 2020 and 2022 elections brought “subject-matter experts” into county board meetings, courts and legislative committees around Arizona. The experts contend their qualifications are applicable to assessing elections. But elections officials and those working in the elections field say the know-how touted by subject matter experts does not always translate and can, at times, be used as a tool to spread disinformation. 
