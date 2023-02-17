Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Kill order for feral cows issued by US officials (access required)

Kill order for feral cows issued by US officials (access required)

By: Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press February 17, 2023

A helicopter with a shooter will fly over a portion of the vast Gila Wilderness in southwestern New Mexico next week, searching for feral cows to kill. The move sets the stage for legal challenges over how to handle unbranded livestock and other stray cows as drought deepens in Arizona and around the West.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

border, Nogales, Title 42, Troy Miller Pima County, Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, Office of Refugee Resettlement, Casa Alitas Welcome Center, Tucson, Arizona, Mexico, pursuits, Customs and Border Protection, ACLU, Arizona, New Mexico

US border authorities roll out updated pursuit policy (access required)

U.S. border authorities announced changes to their policy for pursuing smugglers and other crime suspects on Wednesday, following an extensive review and criticism by immigrant advocates who pointed to cases in which passengers died when drivers fled law enforcement.