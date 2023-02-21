Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Jacinda Palomo Cronkite News February 21, 2023

Residents who have struggled with high rent in America’s fifth-largest city are calling on city officials to address discrimination against renters who receive public assistance. Carla Naranjo, a coordinator with the nonprofit Unemployed Workers United, is urging the Phoenix City Council to pass an ordinance that would prohibit landlords from rejecting renters who rely on Section 8 housing vouchers and unemployment benefits for income.
