Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Security experts warn of foreign cyber threat to 2024 voting (access required)

Security experts warn of foreign cyber threat to 2024 voting (access required)

By: Ayanna Alexander Associated Press February 21, 2023

Top state election and cybersecurity officials warned about threats posed by Russia and other foreign adversaries ahead of the 2024 elections, noting that America's decentralized system of thousands of local voting jurisdictions creates a particular vulnerability.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo