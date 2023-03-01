Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Isabella O'Malley Associated Press March 1, 2023

The effort to satisfy a vast demand for lithium for electric vehicle batteries moved one step forward with a $375 million loan from the Department of Energy to Li-Cycle, a battery recycling company, to build a lithium-ion battery recovery plant near Rochester, N.Y., after plans for another such facility in Arizona were announced recently.
