DOE grants $375M loan for lithium battery recycling plant
By: Isabella O'Malley Associated Press
March 1, 2023
Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program Alabama American Battery Technology Company Arizona Big Smoky Valley Canada Casa Grande contamination Department of Energy DOE Loans Program Office Ecobat Electric vehicles electrochemical materials Gilbert Kingston lakes Li-Cycle lithium battery lithium-ion battery recovery plant mining Nevada New York Ontario Recycling Redwood Materials Reno rivers Rochester Tonopah Flats Tuscaloosa 12:23 pm Wed, March 1, 2023
Arizona Capitol Times
The effort to satisfy a vast demand for lithium for electric vehicle batteries moved one step forward with a $375 million loan from the Department of Energy to Li-Cycle, a battery recycling company, to build a lithium-ion battery recovery plant near Rochester, N.Y., after plans for another such facility in Arizona were announced recently.
Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.
Your subscription includes one set of login credentials for your exclusive use. Security features have been integrated on this site: If someone signs in with your credentials while you are logged in, the site will automatically close your ongoing login and you will lose access at that time.
To inquire about group subscriptions for your organization please email Shaun Witt for special pricing.
If you feel your login credentials are being used by a second party, contact customer service at 877-615-9536 for assistance in changing your password.
Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Forgot your password?
Tags: Big Smoky Valley
, Tuscaloosa
, Ecobat
, contamination
, lithium-ion battery recovery plant
, Reno
, Canada
, Tonopah Flats
, Rochester
, Li-Cycle
, Gilbert
, American Battery Technology Company
, Electric vehicles
, mining
, lithium battery
, Redwood Materials
, Kingston
, Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program
, New York
, lakes