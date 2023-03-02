Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured News / Hobbs, GOP leaders agree to talk budget (access required)

Hobbs, GOP leaders agree to talk budget (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times March 2, 2023

Gov. Katie Hobbs and Republican lawmakers took some small steps toward negotiation this week, sending invitations and promising to meet to talk about putting together a state budget – the main task that will require cooperation between the opposing parties this year. 
