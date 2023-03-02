Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Recent news / Report: over half school districts in state spent less in classroom instruction (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 2, 2023

More than half the school districts in Arizona spent a smaller percentage of their dollars in classroom instruction in the last school year than the year before, according to a new report.
