Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Judge orders Finchem to pay legal fees of Fontes (access required)

Judge orders Finchem to pay legal fees of Fontes (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 6, 2023

Calling his 2022 election challenge "groundless and not brought in good faith,'' a judge has ordered Mark Finchem and his attorney to pay the legal fees of successful secretary of state candidate Adrian Fontes.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hobbs, Lujan, DCS

Hobbs picks former lawmaker Lujan to head DCS (access required)

Gov. Katie Hobbs has tapped a former Democratic lawmaker who has advocated for higher taxes and against Republican-proposed tax cuts to head the Department of Child Safety.