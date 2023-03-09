Educating the public on dangers of trying to oust school superintendents

A compassionate message spoken from the heart in 2019 by Scottsdale Superintendent Dr. Scott Menzel has been grossly taken out of context by Arizona legislators in order to feed red meat and rile up their base.

Those who gain political power by their despicable actions need to be stopped by facts.

There are several three letter combinations that are becoming buzz letters for extremists to refute the truth. SEL which stands for Social, Emotional Learning, has been weaponized to harm students. Also take CRT, Critical Race Theory, which is NOT part of any Arizona school curriculum, but that, too, has been weaponized to incite parent rage. Now DEI, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, is being used to target a superintendent’s career.

The words, PROBLEMATIC and WHITE have been twisted by the likes of Rep. Joseph Chaplik, R-Scottsdale; Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale; Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, and MAGA Republicans in order to make both words their own by misinforming the public of the actual intended meaning. These legislators know exactly how their words are impacting their constituency. This propaganda and the unfounded attacks are a distraction, cruel and disgraceful.

It is time to inform everyone that Arizona Revised Statutes 15-503 unequivocally state a legislature does NOT have the authority to employ or fire a district superintendent. It is the governing board’s job and responsibility to make hiring and termination decisions about their superintendent, NOT THE state Legislature. The same law outlines the terms regarding a superintendent’s employment, contract, and evaluation, which are determined by the governing board; again, NOT the state legislature.

The abuse perpetrated by these legislators who crossed the line is a threat to the SUSD board’s right to make its own employment resolutions. State legislators have NO business inserting their will on decisions that ARE NOT theirs to make.

Legislators Chaplik, Kolodin, Hoffman, Kavanagh and their cohorts care nothing about the people who voted them into office. Why are these men and women not attending to the needs of Arizona: water, housing, etc.? Instead of doing their elected job, they are trying to spread their White Nationalist agenda of making all schools straight, white, and Christian by changing local governing boards across Arizona.

Dr. Menzel is supported by a majority of teachers, parents, and Scottsdale residents, who put education before politicians, who are using children as their political pawns.

Once again, democracy is at risk as well as educational opportunities for all students.

Scottsdale is only one of several school districts where this type of extremism is taking precedence over what is in the best interest of every student.

It’s more important now than ever to focus on teaching and learning without unnecessary diversions. Everyone’s energy and efforts would be better spent in advocating for proper funding, support for struggling students, and building a cohesive sense of community where everyone feels welcome and

has a sense of belonging!

I believe by working together we can achieve this goal!

Joanie Rose

Scottsdale