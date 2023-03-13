Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Turf Paradise agrees to pay fees after concerns raised about track conditions (access required)

By: Dominic Stearn Cronkite News March 13, 2023

In response to concerns raised by the newly formed Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, Turf Paradise has agreed to pay over $150,000 in fees to ensure its track meets updated standards.
