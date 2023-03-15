Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / House close to passing Kavanagh’s bill requiring AG to defend all laws (access required)

House close to passing Kavanagh’s bill requiring AG to defend all laws (access required)

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times March 15, 2023

A bill is moving through the House that would require the state attorney general to defend all laws passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor, regardless of the attorney general’s opinion of the constitutionality of a law.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Democrats, House, legislature, Republicans, bills, Hastert Rule, Cano, Gress, Longdon, Shah, Alma Hernandez, Grantham, Teresa Martinez, Petersen,

House Dems resume voting for bills, end protest (access required)

House Democrats resumed voting in support of bills this week after voting “no” against all bills put up for a vote last week.  