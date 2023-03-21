Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / FBI investigates rehab scams targeting Indigenous community (access required)

FBI investigates rehab scams targeting Indigenous community (access required)

By: Alexandra Aley Cronkite News March 21, 2023

The FBI is investigating scams by fake rehab groups that target the Indigenous community, offering substance-abuse recovery or mental-health services at pop-up facilities to rake in government money, FBI officials say.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo