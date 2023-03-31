Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Officials warn of wildfire risk as Southwest US dries out (access required)

Officials warn of wildfire risk as Southwest US dries out (access required)

By: Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press March 31, 2023

Snowcapped mountains in the Southwestern U.S. signal a possible delayed start to the wildfire season for some higher elevations, but officials in Arizona and New Mexico warned Wednesday that dry, windy conditions in other areas are increasing wildfire risks and prompting red flag warnings.
A university on the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. launched its accredited doctoral program, becoming the first among more than 30 accredited tribal colleges and universities across the country to offer such a high-level degree, in an attempt to provide more employment opportunities and impact change for Navajo communities in Arizona and two other states.