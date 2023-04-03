State representative announces she’s nonbinary, gender-nonconforming during debate on pronouns

A state representative announced she identifies as nonbinary, gender-nonconforming on Monday during a House Appropriations Committee discussion of a Republican bill that would prohibit school employees from calling students by their preferred pronouns or a name not listed on their school record without parental consent.

Rep. Lorena Austin, D-Mesa, said during the debate that she’s identified as nonbinary since she was 5 years old and grew up in a household and community that didn’t accept her identity. School for her was a sanctuary where she said she felt like she could breathe and be herself without the fear of retribution.

Austin said the bill, SB1001, sponsored by Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, would take that safety away for many kids in similar circumstances in which she grew up.

“This bill is a nationwide agenda that targets and attacks a vulnerable population and that is our youth. It aims to suppress and intimidate them and it confuses assumption with reality,” Austin said. “And if you ask me why I know this, let me explain … I identify as nonbinary, nongender conforming.”

A person is nonbinary if their gender identity is not strictly male or female, and gender-nonconforming is a term for people who do not conform to gender expectations.

“I cannot imagine being 14 again and having a bill like this come through because I grew up in a community where I knew I would not be accepted,” Austin continued.

One of the main arguments Democrats have made against Kavanagh’s bill is that many transgender and nonbinary students don’t believe their homes are a safe place to talk about their gender identity. A 2022 national survey conducted by the Trevor Project found less than one-third of transgender and nonbinary youth considered their home to be gender-affirming.

The Trevor Project is a LGBTQ advocacy group that offers resources and crisis services to LGBTQ youth.

Another study published in the National Library of Medicine in March 2022 found 82% of transgender individuals have considered suicide and 40% have attempted suicide. Risk factors include adverse childhood experiences while protective factors include school belonging and family support.

Austin said she was among that group that had previously considered suicide.

“I felt that way because I knew I could not be my authentic self,” Austin said.

Kavanagh’s bill passed the committee 9-6 on party lines. Kavanagh said a non-affirming household doesn’t guarantee it will be hostile and that the bill doesn’t require school employees to out a student to their family. He said it was “unconscionable” to him to keep parents “willfully blind” if their child is identifying as a different gender than they think.

He said notifying the parents ensures that the students get whatever professional help they need, including for depression and suicide prevention. And he said requiring permission to be addressed by a different pronoun is no different than what occurs now in connection with school activities.

“If your kid wants to go on a school trip, they need permission from the parents,” Kavanagh told committee members. “If your child wants to be on a sports team, they need permission from the parents,” he continued. “If your child wants to take an aspirin in school, they need permission from the parents.”

Other Republican lawmakers said parental rights are paramount.

“The child belongs to the parent, not the government,” said Rep. Theresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, in voting for the bill. “I cannot imagine having to co-parent my child with the government.”

But the threat from families is there for many transgender students, Austin said. She said that multiple teachers have informed her students have been told by their parents that they would be killed or kicked out of their homes if they ever came out as transgender.

“This assumption that you just don’t think families will have this reaction is absolutely unequivocally false,” Austin said.

If the bill passes in the House, Gov. Katie Hobbs will likely veto it as she’s signaled she will use her authority to protect transgender individuals.

According to the LGBTQ Victory Institute’s “Out for America 2020” census of LGBTQ-elected officials, less than 1% of elected officials nationwide identify as gender-nonconforming or nonbinary. About 2% of officials identified as trans women and less than 1% identified as trans men.

Austin is a member of the Legislature’s LGBTQ caucus along with Reps. Oscar De Los Santos, D-Laveen; Patty Contreras, D-Phoenix, Andres Cano, D-Tucson; and Analise Ortiz, D-Phoenix.

“I’m so grateful to be here today to show young people and people in general that there is nothing wrong with you. You have every right to be who you are,” Austin said.

Capitol Media Services contributed to this report.