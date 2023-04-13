Terán resigns to run for Congress

Sen. Raquel Terán resigned today.

“It has been an honor and an absolute privilege to serve the people of this district and the State of Arizona,” Terán, a Phoenix Democrat, wrote in her resignation letter. The letter does not give a reason for the resignation, but Terán confirmed she resigned to focus on her Congressional bid.

Over a month ago, she stepped down as Senate Minority leader to explore a run and has since announced she is running to replace Rep. Ruben Gallego in Congressional District 3, who is running for U.S. Senate. On April 12, progressive group Living United for Change in Arizona endorsed Terán’s congressional bid.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to be in the state legislature, and I am hoping that I get to earn the trust of the voters of Congressional District 3 to also represent them in Congress,” she said.

Terán said she anticipated her seatmates Cesar Aguilar and Flavio Bravo, both Phoenix Democrats, will be in the running to replace her in the Senate.

Aguilar confirmed that he is interested in Terán’s seat and will apply for the position but said that he hasn’t talked to Bravo yet. Bravo confirmed that he’s throwing his hat in the ring. “I’ve communicated to the PCs in the district that I intend on applying and it would be an honor if I’m chosen to serve in the Senate,” he said in a text. Aguilar also said that Christian Solorio might be interested in filling his House seat. Solorio took over Terán’s House seat when she moved up to the Senate to take over former Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrette’s seat when he left the Legislature in 2021, but Solorio lost his reelection bid. Solorio also didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.