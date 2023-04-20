Senate settles public records lawsuit filed by watchdog American Oversight

The state Senate settled a longstanding public records lawsuit filed by left-leaning watchdog American Oversight, but The Arizona Republic is still pursing records in the case.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge dismissed the case today.

The settlement agreement has the Senate on the hook for $153,000. The settlement resulted in the dismissal of all claims brought by American Oversight with prejudice and the release of all parties from legal liability.

The settlement agreement also asserts the dismissal does not serve as any admission of wrongdoing.

Kory Langhofer, an attorney for the Senate, said the dismissal “puts to rest more than two years of litigation…settlement makes more sense than filing motions and responses and having hearings.”

In a news release, American Oversight said it entered the agreement “having succeeded in bringing much-needed transparency to the ‘audit,’ with the Arizona Senate and Cyber Ninjas having released tens of thousands of pages of records as result of the litigation.”

American Oversight filed the suit against the Senate in May 2021 in order to force the Senate to disclose public records related to its so-called audit of the 2020 general election in Maricopa County.

The Senate claimed many of the requested documents were not in its possession, but in the possession of Cyber Ninjas and withheld various communications and other documentation contained in American Oversight’s requests.

The case was later consolidated with another public records claim brought by The Arizona Republic.

The Senate and Cyber Ninjas have since released a substantial number of records, but the Republic has not dropped the suit, arguing more records should be disclosed.

The newspaper’s attorneys argued “more than three dozen of them do not fit within the narrowly defined parameters of legislative privilege carved out by Arizona courts.”

The Republic filing claims there are 41 privilege log entries still at issue that fall out of legislative privilege because they are administrative, regard cost and contract terms, or were with persons outside the state contract.

It seeks emails regarding information on audit staffing, the recruitment, vetting and assignments of observers and the role and scope of authority of the audit liaison, as well as communications on Cyber Ninja contract terms, ballot recount costs, and “budget and cost issues” associated with a potential audit.”

The attorneys alternatively asked for the court to conduct an in-camera review of the withheld documents.

Attorneys for the Senate argued compelling the release would be contrary to the best interest of the state and Arizona’s Public Records Law “does not countenance open-ended and interminable expeditions through each and every public record that might conceivably be responsive to expansive requests.”

They argued the log entries identified are, in fact, privileged.