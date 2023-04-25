Montenegro files complaint over Tempe’s special election for Arizona Coyotes arena

A Republican legislator is asking the attorney general’s office to investigate the city of Tempe’s upcoming special election where voters will decide if they want to fund a $2.1 billion hockey arena and entertainment district.

Rep. Steve Montenegro, R-Goodyear, filed an SB1487 complaint regarding the special election on April 24. He alleged the Arizona Coyotes’ private developer, Bluebird Development LLC, is illegally funding the city’s special election scheduled on May 16 and illegally using private monies to prepare, administer or conduct an election.

“The Arizona Constitution does not allow the City to directly refer measures to the ballot, but the development agreement with Bluebird appears to be an indirect and unconstitutional attempt to do so,” Montenegro wrote in his complaint.

Tempe voters will consider three propositions during the special election: Propositions 301, 302 and 303; all approved by the city council in November 2022.

The approval of all three propositions would allow the city to redevelop city-owned commercially zoned property into a mixed-use project to create an entertainment district that contains a multi-purpose arena, retail, restaurant, hotel, office and residential land uses.

Proposition 303 specifically allows the city to execute a development and disposition agreement with Bluebird to facilitate the project.

Montenegro’s complaint highlights a section of the agreement that states Bluebird “shall bear the third-party, nonrecoverable actual costs, expenses, and fees associated with the Referral and the Referendum Election, including all third-party, non-recoverable actual costs that may be incurred by City in connection with the Referendum Election.”

The Arizona Constitution limits referendum power to “qualified electors” of every incorporated city, town and county and prohibits a city that conducts or administers elections from receiving or expending private monies to conduct an election, including registering voters.

The organization Tempe Wins encourages voters to vote “yes” on the three propositions and guides individuals to register to vote. The organization notes that it’s sponsored by Bluebird Development on its website and lists its top donors as Bluebird and Arizona Hockey Co.

Montenegro wrote that Tempe’s actions appear to violate the state Constitution by requiring Bluebird to exercise referendum power on the city’s behalf.

“Constitutional concerns aside, the fact remains that the City Council required Bluebird to refer the measures to the voters,” Montenegro wrote.

The city of Tempe didn’t respond to a request for comment on April 25.

The SB1487 complaint adds another complication to a situation that already has pending litigation surrounding it. The City of Phoenix sued Tempe on March 28 for breach of contract of a 1994 agreement between the two cities that limits residence zones from being built too close to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s flight path.

“The Phoenix Aviation Department does not object to a sports arena, restaurants, shops, and other compatible uses related to the proposed Tempe Entertainment District,” said Phoenix Director of Aviation Services, Chad Makovsky, in a press release about the lawsuit. “Today’s action is about ensuring Tempe lives up to its commitments to protecting our state’s largest economic engine – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the more than 57,000 employees and 44 million annual travelers who depend on the Airport, and the communities surrounding the Airport who depend on the long-standing agreement between our two cities.”

According to the city of Phoenix, a 1.2 square-mile area of land adjacent to the airport in Tempe is exposed to noise levels exceeding high noise area limits determined by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Bluebird filed a counter lawsuit on April 25 demanding $2.3 billion for damages and alleged Phoenix is trying to “torpedo” the entertainment district on the cusp of an election.

Attorney General Kris Mayes has 30 days to submit a report responding to Montenegro’s complaint and the representative urged her to move quickly since the special election will occur in three weeks.