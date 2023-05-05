GOP Covid panel to hold people ‘accountable’

A new committee run by Republicans who are critical of how Covid was managed will convene this month and hold unspecified people “accountable” for their role in the pandemic, but members haven’t said how that will be done.

The new Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee will be led by Sen. Janae Shamp, R-Surprise, a former nurse who was fired for refusing to get a Covid vaccine.

According to a press release from Senate Republicans, the committee will “examine federal, state and local efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, any fallout from such measures, and to identify any possible legal remedies against individuals or entities where appropriate.”

“We’ve witnessed lives and livelihoods lost for no other reason than the mismanagement of COVID-19, and we are determined to hold those accountable for the injustices experienced,” Shamp is quoted as saying in the press release.

Shamp suggested any actions taken against individuals or entities by the committee can be found in Article IV Section 2 of the state Constitution, which says, “The legislature shall provide a penalty for any wilful violation of any of the provisions of the preceding section.”

Shamp didn’t respond to further questions asking for specifics on how that could play out and whether people who feel their rights were infringed upon during the pandemic will be paid reparations, or if members of the Arizona Department of Health Serivces will be sued.

Sen. TJ Shope, R-Coolidge, will serve as vice-chair the committee, and Rep. Steve Montenegro, R-Goodyear, will also sit on the committee. They are the chairs of the Senate and House Health committees.

U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Eli Crane will also sit on the panel. All of them have criticized the government’s handling of Covid.

Gosar called the handling of Covid a “national nightmare” and sponsored a resolution to “never again allow the total violation of our rights that occurred during the COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates.”

Biggs called President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate “unconstitutional” and “tyrannical.” He said that “COVID bureaucrats” “took away fundamental rights.”

Crane also said on his campaign website he’ll “never support Vaccine Mandates or Mask Mandates. Period.” And he referred to vaccine mandates as “tyranny.”

Shope agreed that Covid wasn’t managed well, but regarding the committee, said, “I know for a fact that this committee is not about punishing anybody. This is going to be about getting experts from around the country to come in and talk about the process of Covid from the beginning.”

In addition to hearing from experts, the press release says the committee will hear from the public and listen to their grievances.

“The committee will evaluate protocols and overall public health guidance, funding incentives for health care facilities, injustices committed against families, businesses, workers and industries, potential preventative protections that may have been able to safeguard Arizona citizens against harms committed, and anything else deemed relevant to the pandemic. This committee will then produce a report that will be submitted to both the Senate President and the Speaker of the House before the end of 2024,” the release states.

Having the committee meetings now is good, Shope said, because people are far enough away from the start of the pandemic to “have a reasonable conversation.” He suggested that some people on the Covid restrictions bandwagon who believed in mandates, may have changed their views looking back. He also wants to talk about the learning loss students incurred during Covid.

“Statistics just didn’t bear it out,” Shope said of the pandemic response.

No Democrats are on the committee.

The committee will meet for the first time on May 25 in the Senate, and Shope said he thinks Shamp intends to have a series of meetings.