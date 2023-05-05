GOP leaders defend transgender ban in lawsuit

Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, and House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Peoria, filed a motion to intervene in a federal suit to defend the 2022 law banning transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports.

The National Center for Lesbian Rights filed the suit on behalf of two unnamed transgender girls looking to participate in school sports and claim the law violates the Equal Protection Clause, Title IX protections and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, as well as a Tempe school district and a Tucson private school, are named as defendants in the suit.

In the filing, attorneys for Petersen and Toma argued their participation in the case was vital as “no other party has filed an entry of appearance to defend the state law at issue” and note Attorney General Kris Mayes said her office would not be defending the law.

Horne said he has been imploring the Legislature to intervene because he is “the only defendant” as the school district and private school said they would concede and because of Mayes’ decision not to defend the law.

On April 21, Kevin Ray, chief counsel of the Education and Health section of the Attorney General’s Office, sent a letter to Horne informing him that Mayes would be disqualifying the Attorney General’s Office from representing him in the case under A.R.S. 41-192(E).

Horne hired outside counsel Wilenchik and Bartness.

In a filing earlier this week, attorney Dennis Wilenchik requested an extension to respond to the complaint and motion for preliminary injunction as “counsel for Superintendent Horne was only retained and only became aware” of the filing on April 28.

Horne said he was “surprised” that Mayes bowed out and noted he now must pay for legal representation out of the department’s budget.

“When I was attorney general, I defended statutes whether I agreed with them or not because I thought it was my duty,” he said.

Attorneys for two Arizona families filed a challenge and a motion for a preliminary injunction on the state law dubbed “Save Women’s Sports Act” on April 17.

Senate Bill 1165, signed into law last year by former Gov. Doug Ducey, requires public and private schools to designate teams based on biological sex and bars school sports associations from allowing transgender girls from playing on girls’ teams.

The two unnamed plaintiffs, Jane Doe and Megan Roe, filed against Horne, the superintendent of the Kyrene School District and The Gregory School, a private middle and high school in Tucson receiving federal financial assistance.

Doe is an 11-year-old transgender girl who is set to enter middle school next year in the Kyrene School District. She wants to try out for several sports teams, which are all separated into boys’ and girls’ teams.

The school district has publicly denounced the ban and said it would permit Doe to play on the girls’ team.

Roe, a 15-year-old transgender girl attending The Gregory School, wants to join the volleyball team. The filing said her participation is welcome by coaches and teammates, and “But for the Ban, The Gregory School would permit Megan to play on the girls’ volleyball team.”

The filing notes that both girls are receiving gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers or hormone therapy, which stall testosterone levels and thus the performances differences seen between girls and boys in sports.

“There is no physiological reason that transgender girls who have not undergone male puberty would have any athletic advantage over other girls. Simply knowing that a girl is transgender reveals nothing about her athletic ability,” the filing reads.

They say the ban directly contradicts their medical care and runs significant risks for the students.

“Forcing a transgender girl to be treated as male contradicts the medical standards of care and can result in serious negative health consequences, including, for example, severe anxiety, depression, substance abuse, self-harm, and suicidality,” attorneys argue in the complaint.

Attorneys for the National Center for Lesbian Rights and local firm Osborn Maledon claim the law violates the Equal Protection Clause, Title IX of Education Amendments and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Because the claim is a sex-based discrimination claim, attorneys for the girls say the law is subject to heightened scrutiny and the government must have an “exceedingly persuasive” rationale “substantially related to an important state interest.”

Petersen and Toma seek intervention to defend the constitutionality of the law. In a statement, Petersen said, “Senate and House Republicans stand in solidarity to protect women and girls from the injustices being attempted by the extreme left.”

Petersen said he and Toma were, “looking forward to fighting for the rights of female athletes across Arizona, as well as for the Court making it clear Arizona’s laws protecting women and girls should be enforced.”

But Rachel Berg, one of the lead attorneys with the national center, said similar “across the board” bans like Arizona’s have been challenged in other states and have by-and-large failed to stand when faced with a legal challenge.

“Every court that’s considered the issue has held that such categorical bans are invalid,” Berg said. Berg went onto speak to the importance of filing the challenge.

“No child should be excluded from a school activity because of who they are,” Berg said. “It’s important to continue to challenge these laws so that transgender youth know that there are people out there that care about them. It’s especially important when these laws are unconstitutional and violate other federal law.”

Attorneys for Horne requested a May 18 deadline to respond to the preliminary injunction motion and the complaint.