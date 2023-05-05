State deactivates 910 ESA tutors, vendors  

More than 900 Empowerment Scholarship Account tutors and teaching services were pulled from ClassWallet over the last weekend after the Arizona Department of Education deactivated accounts of vendors who had not adhered to accreditation requirements implemented by the new administration in February.

Leadership at the department has sought to shore up accreditation requirements and say the past administration fell short in enforcing the law. But parents say the change created another unnecessary disruption, stringing into a list of persistent problems paying and retaining vendors.

On April 28, ESA account liaison Christine Sbarcea sent an email to parents with “a couple of quick notes.”

Sbarcea informed parents 910 tutoring and teaching service vendors had been deactivated because of failure to submit proper proof of accreditation. On the site, vendors were greyed out and appeared as “temporarily unavailable.”

Getting vendors in line with accreditation requirements has been one of the central undertakings of the new administration.

Rick Medina, an Arizona Department of Education spokesman, said the department learned “statute was not being followed” as none of the tutoring or teaching service providers had accreditations on file.

The new administration changed the requirements for tutors from a college diploma to a high school degree and created an attestation form for tutoring facilities to submit to the department for accreditation.

Christine Accurso, ESA executive director, and Tom Horne, Arizona superintendent of public instruction, consulted with the department’s legal team to get the program in line with the law, which requires ESA funds to be put toward “tutoring or teaching services provided by an individual or facility to be accredited by a state, regional or national accrediting organization.”

The 2022-23 ESA handbook cited the same statute and required “tutoring or teaching services must be provided by a qualified individual with one of the approved credentials listed below or a facility that is accredited by a state, regional, or national accrediting organization.”

The handbook then listed accepted credentials for core subjects, as well as for extracurriculars. And account holders were instructed to submit their tutor’s degree or other accreditation listed with expenses in ClassWallet.

Medina said on Feb. 1, the department notified families it would be requiring accreditation by the end of March and asked them to reach out to their vendors to inform them.

When the department initially announced the shift in accreditation requirements, Rebekah Clark, an ESA mom, said she was concerned with the potential loss of services she uses to homeschool her son with autism, namely his gymnastics center.

Clark said the gym provides occupational therapy and adaptive training and allows her son to participate in physical activity and meaningful social interactions.

She preemptively asked for accreditation from the gym, and it sent over documentation from a national gymnastic association.

“I’m just trying to be the middle person and make sure that we have all our bases covered,” Clark said.

Clark had been paying the gym with her ESA debit card, citing past delays in paying tutors and other services through ClassWallet. She attached the accreditation from the gym to her expense and hoped for the best.

“It’s stressful, because here we’ve already paid and have been paying the gym,” Clark said. “Are they gonna come back and say no, they aren’t meeting requirements and you can’t use them anymore? For a kid who has disabilities, there’s very limited options,”

At that time, the gym itself had never heard from the department and was lost on who to send their credentials to in order to stay in line with the new rules. Clark said the gym’s ClassWallet account ended up deactivated after the department’s accreditation audit.

The department started sifting through the week of April 24 and disabled 910 vendors without accreditation by April 28.

Medina said of 910 deactivated vendor accounts, the department had received 170 emails with the proper accreditations from vendors who had not responded yet and enabled their accounts.

Clark said the gym’s ClassWallet remains deactivated.

“It meets a whole lot of needs, and it’s just naturally stressful to think about the possibility of that going away,” Clark said. “If we were to lose that though, I really don’t know what else we would do for him.”