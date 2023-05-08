Bravo to move to Senate to replace Terán

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to select former Rep. Flavio Bravo, D-Phoenix, to replace former Sen. Raquel Terán in the state Senate, meaning the district will now have to select a replacement for Bravo in the House of Representatives.

Terán stepped down from the Senate on April 13 to focus on her run for Congressional District 3 in 2024. Congressman Ruben Gallego currently represents that district but announced that he is running for Senate in 2024.

The Legislative District 26 precinct committeemen met on April 17 and selected Representatives Aguilar, Bravo and committeeperson Quantá Crews as candidates to replace Terán.

Crews got the most votes with 25, Rep. Cesar Aguilar, D-Phoenix, got 20, Bravo got 16 and Terrell got six.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors interviewed all the candidates and made their selection Monday morning after an executive session.

Now, there is a vacant seat in the House of Representatives, and the district PCs will meet again and select three names of potential replacements for Bravo.

“I’m deeply honored to have the opportunity to serve the residents of LD 26 across Central West Phoenix in the Arizona State Senate, as we engage in budget conversations this week-and beyond-I look forward to continuing the work I began in the House: expanding affordable housing for renters and first-time homebuyers, creating workforce development opportunities for immigrant communities; and investing in quality public schools for our youth,” Bravo said in a text after the vote.

Supervisor Steve Gallardo said he talked to the candidates about issues important to Maricopa County including the Prop 400 transportation tax extension, the Rio Verde Foothills community’s difficulty in getting water delivered to them, and election security.

Maricopa County has been under the microscope for three years over concerns about election security following former President Donald Trump’s loss.

Gallardo sent Crews, Bravo and Aguilar a questionnaire before the board voted asking them about their views on county election security. All of them answered “yes” to every question, saying they believe elections are secure and legitimate. Gallardo said those are the responses he hoped to hear.

“I know for a fact that any of the three would be strong advocates for Maricopa County,” Gallardo said of the candidates. He didn’t say what made him select Bravo over the other names.

Gallardo said all three candidates were qualified and he hopes Crews puts her name in to replace Bravo in the House. He said there wasn’t just one thing that set Bravo apart, but that he was “a little more focused on specific issues in regards to some of the challenges there within the district.”

As for the questionnaire, Gallardo said he wanted to send the same one to the candidates to replace former Rep. Liz Harris in Legislative District 13, but that wasn’t his decision, and he couldn’t vote for any of them in good conscience.

Aguilar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I am thankful for the PC’s who put their faith in me, and my ability to represent them. It was my hope that I would have received the appointment,” Crews said in a text. “I congratulate Flavio and I wish him the best in the Senate. Today’s results opened up an appointment in the State House, and I look forward to another chance to represent my community that I care so much about.”.