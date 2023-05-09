Budget moves through committees with almost no Democrat support

Earlier this year Gov. Katie Hobbs pledged to work with both Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature on critical issues. In the end, the governor herself might be the only member of her party to support a $17.8 billion budget package that began moving through the state House and Senate on Tuesday morning.

In a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing this morning each proposal in the 16-bill budget package passed on partisan lines, with the six Republican members of the committee voting ‘Yes’ and the four Democrats opposed.

Hours later in the House Appropriations Committee, members voted on a consolidated motion to pass all 16 budget bills at once without public comment. The motion passed by a 10-5 vote with all Republicans in support and all Democrats opposed except Rep. Judy Schwiebert, D-Phoenix, who said she voted ‘Yes’ because of a provision that would preemptively lift an education spending cap next year.

Republican lawmakers praised the deal, saying it took hard work from officials on both sides to reach a compromise. Rep. David Livingston, R-Peoria, thanked GOP leadership and Hobbs’ office in the House appropriations hearing for reaching an agreement.

“Now we have a bipartisan budget that the big three – the governor, the Senate president, the speaker of the House – have shaken hands and agreed to. There is stuff in this budget I love. There’s stuff in this budget I dislike and every budget that I’ve been here (for) I can say that,” Livingston said.

Democrats bemoaned a process they said didn’t afford enough time for public review and comment on the proposal. Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe, noted that the bills weren’t made public until yesterday and many lawmakers didn’t know what was in the deal until then – even Livingston, the Republican chair of the appropriations committee, didn’t see the bills until Friday, Salman said.

“I guess we’re heading down to an era of state government where the public does not get to weigh in on their taxpayer dollars and how it gets spent,” said Salman, her voice rising. “That is just completely insulting.”

Other Democrats aired frustrations as well.

Sen. Christine Marsh, D-Phoenix, said she’s worried about the growing costs of the state’s universal school voucher program. That was a common refrain among Democrats. In January, Hobbs proposed a budget that would have axed the universal Empowerment Scholarship Account program entirely, but on Monday the governor indicated that leaving the program was a necessary compromise.

“I’m disappointed that the Arizona budget does not place a cap—even temporarily—on Arizona’s voucher expansion,” Marsh said on Twitter.

The two highest-ranking Arizona Democrats aside from the governor also publicly criticized the budget this week.

Attorney General Kris Mayes sent a letter over the weekend complaining that the deal didn’t carve out enough funding for her office and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes put his complaints on Twitter on Tuesday. (Staffers from both offices testified at the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday morning.)

But as elected Democrats fumed, a number of progressive advocacy groups lauded what they saw as big wins in the budget deal.

In a joint press release, LUCHA and the Arizona Center for Empowerment pointed to the $150 million deposit in the Housing Trust Fund and $40 million for the Arizona Promise Program – a university scholarship fund for low-income students.

“With this investment in affordable housing and education, we are one step closer to having an economy where everyone can thrive,” the groups said in the statement.

The budget package introduced late on Monday also includes a $300 million one-time cash infusion for the department of education and $183 million in one-time money for school building renovation – spending that Democrats wanted to see. Republican lawmakers were behind the $260 million one-time tax rebate for parents of dependent children.

Other major provisions include $89 million for expanding Interstate 10 and more than $100 million for capital projects at state prisons. And unlike previous state budgets, the proposal includes a laundry list of small spending items chosen by individual lawmakers who were effectively given a personal allowance to spend on local projects.

On Thursday afternoon, Senate Democrats held caucus meetings ahead of a vote to suspend legislative rules to move more quickly on the budget. Republicans were expected to support the accelerated plan, but they would need to be joined by about half the Democrats in the chamber to reach the necessary supermajority for suspending rules. It wasn’t clear if Democrats, after bashing the plans in the morning, would come around by late afternoon.

Christian Slater, a spokesman for Hobbs, didn’t directly reply to a question asking whether the governor would sign a budget that didn’t receive support from Democrats, but he did say on Tuesday morning that the governor still backs the proposal.

“We believe everybody, regardless of party, can support these critical policies that will directly help everyday Arizonans and call on members of the legislature to join together and pass this budget. Arizonans want elected officials to be practical leaders, not bickering politicians,” he said in a text message.

The quick movement of budget bills on Monday and Tuesday left open questions about how negotiations were carried out.

Hobbs’ office has said publicly for months that the governor was meeting with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to discuss the budget, but details about who was in meetings with the governor haven’t leaked out.

On Tuesday, it seemed that key Democrats were displeased because they hadn’t had a substantive role in the negotiation process.

Sen. Brian Fernandez, D-Yuma, said Democrats weren’t at the table during budget talks – and he thinks they should have been.

“Obviously it was a strategic decision to do it the way they did it,” he added.

But other Democrats suggested the caucus wasn’t entirely shut out.

Rep. Andres Cano, D-Tucson, the Senate minority leader, recently told one reporter that Democrats had been “at the table” for talks, but also added that they had been “looking to the governor’s office” on the budget.

Jakob Thorington contributed reporting.

