Maricopa County Attorney’s Office files motion to ‘protect’ Lake and her attorneys from liability

Kari Lake explains on May 23, 2023 what's next after a judge the day before tossed the last remaining claim in her bid to overturn the 2022 gubernatorial election. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed an emergency motion on June 9 to “protect” Lake and her attorneys from criminal liability. But Lake opposed the motion on June 12 as her entire claim revolves around ballot affidavit envelopes being public record. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

In a public records lawsuit over access to ballot affidavit envelopes, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and attorneys for failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake are sparring over whether an exhibit showing a voter’s signature should be sealed by the court.

The county attorney’s office filed an emergency motion Friday to “protect” Lake and her attorneys from criminal liability. But Lake opposed the motion today as her entire claim revolves around ballot affidavit envelopes being public record.

Lake filed the lawsuit in April to secure access to ballot affidavit envelopes ahead of the second round of her election contest, which dealt solely with her signature verification claim.

Her attorneys requested “all 2022 General Election Ballot Affidavit Envelopes; including mail-in, early voting and late early ballot envelopes.”

The request was rejected by the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office under a state law guarding voters’ signatures from public access as well as the “best interest of the state” exception to public records law held by prior rulings by the Arizona Supreme Court.

But the statute itself comes with some exceptions, too. The law allows for voter signature information to be accessed by the voters themselves, an authorized government official, a voter registration entity designated by the Secretary of State, or by a reporter. It allows release of such information pursuant to a court order or “for election purposes.”

The provision also holds, “a person in possession of information derived from voter registration forms or precinct registers shall not distribute, post or otherwise provide access to any portion of that information through the internet.”

A violation of the law is a class 6 felony.

The county filed a motion to dismiss the suit, again relying on the statute and “the best interest of the state and privacy exceptions.”

In her response, Lake’s attorneys argue the records are “unquestionably public” as they claim the ballot affidavit signature is not a part of the voter registration record. And even if deemed not to be public records, they qualify for exceptions in seeking a court order and under the “election purposes” umbrella.

They also argue the county has failed to provide the “best interest” of the state and privacy reasoning and demonstrate that “the harm of disclosure outweighs this interest.”

Lake’s attorneys attached two exhibits to the response: images of a ballot affidavit envelope with a voter’s signature.

Both parties filed a stipulated motion to seal one of the two exhibits, which the judge granted. But they disagreed on sealing the other.

The county argues keeping the exhibit unsealed opens Lake’s team to criminal liability, but Lake contends the affidavit “does not contain information protected by law and there is no harm likely to result if it is not sealed.”

Lake is not the only one to see her bid for 2022 ballot affidavit signatures rejected by the county, nor the only party to file a lawsuit over the rejection.

We the People Arizona Alliance, which secured 2020 ballot affidavit envelopes and presented them to the Senate Elections committee, also sued the county after its request for 2022 signatures was rejected.

Shelby Busch, chair and co-founder of We the People Arizona Alliance, testified in Lake’s second trial last month, where she said her organization was granted access to 2020 ballot affidavit signatures by former Senate President Karen Fann.

Deputy county attorney Joseph LaRue pressed Busch on whether We the People Arizona Alliance possessed signatures from the voter registration file on their servers as “there are laws about who can possess voter registration data and what they’re allowed to do with it.”

Judge Peter Thompson stopped the line of questioning fearing civil or criminal ramifications and advised Busch of her Fifth Amendment rights.

We the People Arizona Alliance’s parallel public records suit for access to the 2022 ballot affidavit envelopes is still pending in the superior court.

Lake’s push for the ballot affidavit envelopes comes as she appeals her election contest for a second time.

A judge has yet to rule on whether to seal the exhibit at hand in Lake’s public records suit, but the Clerk of the Court pulled Lake’s response with the contested exhibit off their website for the time being.