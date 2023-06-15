How much do lawmakers make for how much work?

fbpx

Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times//June 15, 2023

Lawmakers collectively make more than a million dollars in per diem subsistence payments, despite long breaks during the session without public meetings or movement on bills, although that varies wildly between lawmakers. (Photo by Pexels)

Lawmakers collectively make more than a million dollars in per diem subsistence payments, despite long breaks during the session without public meetings or movement on bills, although that varies wildly between lawmakers.  

If the Legislature adjourns sine die on July 31, the total amount all lawmakers would earn in per diem payments plus salary will equal just over $3.78 million this year. 

More than $1.6 million of that is for subsistence payments alone. And that doesn’t include mileage. 

Each “rural” lawmaker representing an area outside of Maricopa County will have made about $38,000 in per diem subsistence payments from the start of this session to June 17. Until the session resumes on July 31, they’ll each make another $5,355. 

With salary, that’s around $67,000 per person for the session. 

Each Maricopa County-based lawmaker will have made $5,000 in subsistence payments from the start of session to June 17. Until the session resumes on July 31, they’ll each make another $450. 

With salary, that’s around $29,000 for the session. 

That doesn’t include lawmakers who were appointed late, resigned early, or were expelled – all of whom made different amounts in per diem. 

Lawmakers are currently on a break and won’t return to the Capitol for state business until July 31, which is another 45 days.  

Subsistence per diem payments during that time will total just over $210,000. 

All 90 state lawmakers also collect an annual $24,000 salary and various mileage payments ranging from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars.  

Lawmakers submit subsistence and mileage reports biweekly.  

Rep. Myron Tsosie, D-Chinle

In the first two months of session, Rep. Myron Tsosie, D-Chinle, collected $6,982 in mileage payments alone. 

The per diem rate for lawmakers drops sharply after the session reaches 120 days. May 8 was the 120th day this year, so per diems dropped the next day. 

Lawmakers living outside of Maricopa County collected $238 a day for the first 120 days. After 120 days, that went down to $119 a day.  

Lawmakers living in Maricopa County collected $35 a day for the first 120 days. After 120 days, that went down to just $10 a day. 

There are 55 lawmakers representing Maricopa County who make the lower rate and 35 from “rural” areas making the higher amount. 

The only lawmakers getting less per diem for the year are former Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, former Rep. Liz Harris, R-Chandler, former Sen. Raquel Terán, D-Phoenix, former Rep. Andrés  Cano, D-Tucson, and representatives Julie Willoughby, R-Chandler, and Quantá Crews, D-Phoenix. Those lawmakers were expelled, resigned, or were appointed after the session had already started.  

Kaiser hasn’t put in his official resignation letter yet. Sen. Flavio Bravo, D-Phoenix, collected per diem as a House member, and there was only a brief break before he became a Senate member replacing Terán and continued collecting per diem. 

The longest session in state history was 173 days in 1988 during the expulsion of former Gov. Evan Mecham. And June 30 will be the 173rd day of this session this year.  

When the lawmakers return at the end of July, it will be the 204th day of session. 

As of Friday, June 16, (the 159th day of session) the lawmakers will have done public work on 76 days of the session. That means that on 76 of the 159 days there was at least one committee or floor meeting of some kind.  

Lawmakers do frequently come in and do work on other days. 

As of June 15, no lawmakers stated that they’d opted out of receiving per diem payments, although Sen. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe, vocally opposed the Legislature extending this session and criticized the optics of the per diem payments during long breaks. “We will have been in session 83 days … and we will have worked for two of them,” Epstein said on Wednesday. “I think this is wasteful.” 

Senate Associate Attorney Pete Galvan confirmed on Thursday that no senators have opted out of per diem payments, and House Majority Communications Director Andrew Wilder confirmed no House members from either caucus have opted out of per diem payments either. 

Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert

Sen. President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, pushed back on the narrative that per diem is wasteful. “I think it is a bit ridiculous you guys are making an issue out of it. I’m happy to pass a law that addresses per diem for longer floor recesses. Not going to floor does not mean you aren’t working,” he said. 

Highground lobbyist Douglas Cole doesn’t take issue with per diem either. “Arizona lawmakers are way underpaid. Their salary hasn’t been raised in years,” he said Thursday. “The fix has always been to raise per diem, and now, we have this interesting pretty bifurcated per diem situation where the Maricopa County lawmakers are pretty much receiving the per diem that has historically been allowed where out of county lawmakers receive a lot more.” 

From here on out, local lawmakers will make $70 a week, and rural lawmakers will make $833 a week. That’s $33,005 a week total until the end of session for all 90 lawmakers combined. 

“If Republican leaders would simply allow the people of Maricopa County to fund our light rail, you wouldn’t need all these expensive per diems because they could just hop on the light rail and get to the Capitol, but unfortunately, that’s not a possibility. Look, this is ridiculous. They shouldn’t be stuffing their pockets with 45 days of extra money, during which time they’re not planning to do any work,” said Democrat consultant Rodd McLeod, referring to an ongoing disagreement between Republicans and Democrats on Maricopa County’s half-cent transportation tax extension plan.  

McLeod agrees that lawmakers aren’t paid enough, but he doesn’t approve of raised per diem costs in this way. “Because they’re not paid enough, you get all kinds of little games and this is one of those games. And honestly, the per diem being different for people who live outside of Maricopa County? Yeah, it makes sense that people in rural Arizona who have a way tougher drive should get better per diems. But, when it becomes abused in this way, they’re not in session and they’re getting paid, you now have a situation where legislators in Maricopa County are making significantly less money than everybody else, which is a little silly. It’s like almost like a two-tiered job.” 

Per diem wasn’t always this high. Until 2021, rural lawmakers only made $60 a day, but that changed courtesy of Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista.  

Gowan was chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee at the time and amended House Bill 2053 to increase lawmaker’s payments.  

Then-governor Doug Ducey didn’t sign the bill but allowed it to become law by sending it on to the secretary of state. 

Lawmakers also collect per diem and mileage outside of the legislative session, but it’s limited and complicated. They can only claim some days in the interim. 

The rural lawmakers are: 

Sen. Ken Bennett, R-Prescott 

Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City 

Rep. Selina Bliss, R-Prescott 

Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City 

Former Rep. Andrés Cano, D-Tucson 

Rep. Neal Carter, R-San Tan Valley 

Rep. David Cook, R-Globe 

Rep. Lupe Diaz, R-Benson 

Rep. Tim Dunn, R-Yuma 

Sen. Brian Fernandez, D-Yuma 

Sen. Rosanna Gabaldón, D-Green Valley 

Rep. John Gillette, R-Kingman 

Rep. Gail Griffin, R-Hereford 

Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson 

Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista 

Rep. Nancy Gutierrez, D-Tucson 

Sen. Theresa Hatathlie, D-Coal Mine Mesa 

Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson 

Rep. Consuelo Hernandez, D-Tucson 

Rep. Rachel Jones, D-Tucson 

Rep. David Marshall Sr., R-Snowflake 

Rep. Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande 

Rep. Chris Mathis, D-Tucson 

Rep. Cory McGarr, R-Tucson 

Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley 

Rep. Jacqueline Parker, R-Mesa  

Rep. Michelle Pena, R-Yuma 

Rep. Mae Peshlakai, D-Cameron 

Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff 

Rep. Keith Seaman, D-Casa Grande 

Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge 

Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, D-Tucson 

Sen. Priya Sundareshan, D-Tucson 

Rep. Myron Tsosie, D-Chinle 

Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson 

 

The Maricopa County lawmakers are:  

Rep. Cesar Aguilar, D-Phoenix 

Sen. Lela Alston, D-Phoenix 

Rep. Lorena Austin, D-Mesa 

Rep. Seth Blattman, D-Scottsdale 

Sen. Flavio Bravo, D-Phoenix 

Sen. Eva Burch, D-Mesa 

Rep. Quantá Crews, D-Phoenix 

Rep. Micheal Carbone, R-Buckeye 

Sen. Frank Carroll, R-Sun City West 

Rep. Joseph Chaplik, R-Scottsdale 

Rep. Lupe Conteras, D-Avondale 

Rep. Patty Contreras, D-Phoenix 

Rep. Oscar De Los Santos, D-Laveen 

Sen. Eva Diaz, D-Tolleson 

Sen. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe 

Sen. David Farnsworth, R-Mesa 

Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert 

Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix 

Former Rep. Liz Harris, R-Chandler 

Rep. Justin Heap, R-Mesa 

Sen. Anna Hernandez, D-Phoenix 

Rep. Lydia Hernandez, D-Phoenix  

Rep. Laurin Hendrix, R-Gilbert 

Rep. Melody Hernandez, D-Tempe 

Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek 

Former Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix 

Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills 

Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale 

Sen. Sine Kerr, R-Buckeye 

Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale 

Sen. David Livingston, R-Peoria 

Rep. Jennifer Longdon, D-Phoenix 

Sen. Christine Marsh, D-Phoenix 

Sen. Juan Mendez, D-Tempe 

Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler 

Sen. Catherine Miranda, D-Phoenix 

Rep. Steve Montenegro, R-Goodyear 

Rep. Analise Ortiz, D-Phoenix 

Rep. Barbara Parker, R-Mesa 

Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, D-Chandler 

Rep. Kevin Payne, R-Peoria 

Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert 

Rep. Beverly Pingerelli, R-Peoria 

Rep. Marcelino Quinonez, D-Phoenix 

Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe 

Rep. Mariana Sandoval, D-Goodyear 

Rep. Judy Schwiebert, D-Phoenix 

Rep. Amish Shah, D-Phoenix 

Sen. Janae Shamp, R-Surprise 

Rep. Austin Smith, R-Wittmann 

Rep. Leezah Sun, D-Phoenix 

Former Sen. Raquel Terán, D-Phoenix 

Rep. Laura Terech, D-Phoenix 

Rep. Ben Toma, R-Peoria 

Rep. Stacey Travers, D-Phoenix 

Rep. Julie Willoughby, R-Chandler  

Rep. Justin Wilmeth, R-Phoenix 

