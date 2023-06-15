How much do lawmakers make for how much work?

Lawmakers collectively make more than a million dollars in per diem subsistence payments, despite long breaks during the session without public meetings or movement on bills, although that varies wildly between lawmakers. (Photo by Pexels)

If the Legislature adjourns sine die on July 31, the total amount all lawmakers would earn in per diem payments plus salary will equal just over $3.78 million this year.

More than $1.6 million of that is for subsistence payments alone. And that doesn’t include mileage.

Each “rural” lawmaker representing an area outside of Maricopa County will have made about $38,000 in per diem subsistence payments from the start of this session to June 17. Until the session resumes on July 31, they’ll each make another $5,355.

With salary, that’s around $67,000 per person for the session.

Each Maricopa County-based lawmaker will have made $5,000 in subsistence payments from the start of session to June 17. Until the session resumes on July 31, they’ll each make another $450.

With salary, that’s around $29,000 for the session.

That doesn’t include lawmakers who were appointed late, resigned early, or were expelled – all of whom made different amounts in per diem.

Lawmakers are currently on a break and won’t return to the Capitol for state business until July 31, which is another 45 days.

Subsistence per diem payments during that time will total just over $210,000.

All 90 state lawmakers also collect an annual $24,000 salary and various mileage payments ranging from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars.

Lawmakers submit subsistence and mileage reports biweekly.

In the first two months of session, Rep. Myron Tsosie, D-Chinle, collected $6,982 in mileage payments alone.

The per diem rate for lawmakers drops sharply after the session reaches 120 days. May 8 was the 120th day this year, so per diems dropped the next day.

Lawmakers living outside of Maricopa County collected $238 a day for the first 120 days. After 120 days, that went down to $119 a day.

Lawmakers living in Maricopa County collected $35 a day for the first 120 days. After 120 days, that went down to just $10 a day.

There are 55 lawmakers representing Maricopa County who make the lower rate and 35 from “rural” areas making the higher amount.

The only lawmakers getting less per diem for the year are former Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, former Rep. Liz Harris, R-Chandler, former Sen. Raquel Terán, D-Phoenix, former Rep. Andrés Cano, D-Tucson, and representatives Julie Willoughby, R-Chandler, and Quantá Crews, D-Phoenix. Those lawmakers were expelled, resigned, or were appointed after the session had already started.

Kaiser hasn’t put in his official resignation letter yet. Sen. Flavio Bravo, D-Phoenix, collected per diem as a House member, and there was only a brief break before he became a Senate member replacing Terán and continued collecting per diem.

The longest session in state history was 173 days in 1988 during the expulsion of former Gov. Evan Mecham. And June 30 will be the 173rd day of this session this year.

When the lawmakers return at the end of July, it will be the 204th day of session.

As of Friday, June 16, (the 159th day of session) the lawmakers will have done public work on 76 days of the session. That means that on 76 of the 159 days there was at least one committee or floor meeting of some kind.

Lawmakers do frequently come in and do work on other days.

As of June 15, no lawmakers stated that they’d opted out of receiving per diem payments, although Sen. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe, vocally opposed the Legislature extending this session and criticized the optics of the per diem payments during long breaks. “We will have been in session 83 days … and we will have worked for two of them,” Epstein said on Wednesday. “I think this is wasteful.”

Senate Associate Attorney Pete Galvan confirmed on Thursday that no senators have opted out of per diem payments, and House Majority Communications Director Andrew Wilder confirmed no House members from either caucus have opted out of per diem payments either.

Sen. President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, pushed back on the narrative that per diem is wasteful. “I think it is a bit ridiculous you guys are making an issue out of it. I’m happy to pass a law that addresses per diem for longer floor recesses. Not going to floor does not mean you aren’t working,” he said.

Highground lobbyist Douglas Cole doesn’t take issue with per diem either. “Arizona lawmakers are way underpaid. Their salary hasn’t been raised in years,” he said Thursday. “The fix has always been to raise per diem, and now, we have this interesting pretty bifurcated per diem situation where the Maricopa County lawmakers are pretty much receiving the per diem that has historically been allowed where out of county lawmakers receive a lot more.”

From here on out, local lawmakers will make $70 a week, and rural lawmakers will make $833 a week. That’s $33,005 a week total until the end of session for all 90 lawmakers combined.

“If Republican leaders would simply allow the people of Maricopa County to fund our light rail, you wouldn’t need all these expensive per diems because they could just hop on the light rail and get to the Capitol, but unfortunately, that’s not a possibility. Look, this is ridiculous. They shouldn’t be stuffing their pockets with 45 days of extra money, during which time they’re not planning to do any work,” said Democrat consultant Rodd McLeod, referring to an ongoing disagreement between Republicans and Democrats on Maricopa County’s half-cent transportation tax extension plan.

McLeod agrees that lawmakers aren’t paid enough, but he doesn’t approve of raised per diem costs in this way. “Because they’re not paid enough, you get all kinds of little games and this is one of those games. And honestly, the per diem being different for people who live outside of Maricopa County? Yeah, it makes sense that people in rural Arizona who have a way tougher drive should get better per diems. But, when it becomes abused in this way, they’re not in session and they’re getting paid, you now have a situation where legislators in Maricopa County are making significantly less money than everybody else, which is a little silly. It’s like almost like a two-tiered job.”

Per diem wasn’t always this high. Until 2021, rural lawmakers only made $60 a day, but that changed courtesy of Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista.

Gowan was chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee at the time and amended House Bill 2053 to increase lawmaker’s payments.

Then-governor Doug Ducey didn’t sign the bill but allowed it to become law by sending it on to the secretary of state.

Lawmakers also collect per diem and mileage outside of the legislative session, but it’s limited and complicated. They can only claim some days in the interim.

The rural lawmakers are:

Sen. Ken Bennett, R-Prescott

Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City

Rep. Selina Bliss, R-Prescott

Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City

Former Rep. Andrés Cano, D-Tucson

Rep. Neal Carter, R-San Tan Valley

Rep. David Cook, R-Globe

Rep. Lupe Diaz, R-Benson

Rep. Tim Dunn, R-Yuma

Sen. Brian Fernandez, D-Yuma

Sen. Rosanna Gabaldón, D-Green Valley

Rep. John Gillette, R-Kingman

Rep. Gail Griffin, R-Hereford

Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson

Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista

Rep. Nancy Gutierrez, D-Tucson

Sen. Theresa Hatathlie, D-Coal Mine Mesa

Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson

Rep. Consuelo Hernandez, D-Tucson

Rep. Rachel Jones, D-Tucson

Rep. David Marshall Sr., R-Snowflake

Rep. Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande

Rep. Chris Mathis, D-Tucson

Rep. Cory McGarr, R-Tucson

Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley

Rep. Jacqueline Parker, R-Mesa

Rep. Michelle Pena, R-Yuma

Rep. Mae Peshlakai, D-Cameron

Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff

Rep. Keith Seaman, D-Casa Grande

Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge

Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, D-Tucson

Sen. Priya Sundareshan, D-Tucson

Rep. Myron Tsosie, D-Chinle

Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson

The Maricopa County lawmakers are:

Rep. Cesar Aguilar, D-Phoenix

Sen. Lela Alston, D-Phoenix

Rep. Lorena Austin, D-Mesa

Rep. Seth Blattman, D-Scottsdale

Sen. Flavio Bravo, D-Phoenix

Sen. Eva Burch, D-Mesa

Rep. Quantá Crews, D-Phoenix

Rep. Micheal Carbone, R-Buckeye

Sen. Frank Carroll, R-Sun City West

Rep. Joseph Chaplik, R-Scottsdale

Rep. Lupe Conteras, D-Avondale

Rep. Patty Contreras, D-Phoenix

Rep. Oscar De Los Santos, D-Laveen

Sen. Eva Diaz, D-Tolleson

Sen. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe

Sen. David Farnsworth, R-Mesa

Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert

Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix

Former Rep. Liz Harris, R-Chandler

Rep. Justin Heap, R-Mesa

Sen. Anna Hernandez, D-Phoenix

Rep. Lydia Hernandez, D-Phoenix

Rep. Laurin Hendrix, R-Gilbert

Rep. Melody Hernandez, D-Tempe

Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek

Former Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix

Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills

Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale

Sen. Sine Kerr, R-Buckeye

Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale

Sen. David Livingston, R-Peoria

Rep. Jennifer Longdon, D-Phoenix

Sen. Christine Marsh, D-Phoenix

Sen. Juan Mendez, D-Tempe

Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler

Sen. Catherine Miranda, D-Phoenix

Rep. Steve Montenegro, R-Goodyear

Rep. Analise Ortiz, D-Phoenix

Rep. Barbara Parker, R-Mesa

Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, D-Chandler

Rep. Kevin Payne, R-Peoria

Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert

Rep. Beverly Pingerelli, R-Peoria

Rep. Marcelino Quinonez, D-Phoenix

Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe

Rep. Mariana Sandoval, D-Goodyear

Rep. Judy Schwiebert, D-Phoenix

Rep. Amish Shah, D-Phoenix

Sen. Janae Shamp, R-Surprise

Rep. Austin Smith, R-Wittmann

Rep. Leezah Sun, D-Phoenix

Former Sen. Raquel Terán, D-Phoenix

Rep. Laura Terech, D-Phoenix

Rep. Ben Toma, R-Peoria

Rep. Stacey Travers, D-Phoenix

Rep. Julie Willoughby, R-Chandler

Rep. Justin Wilmeth, R-Phoenix