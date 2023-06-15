How much do lawmakers make for how much work?

Lawmakers collectively make more than a million dollars in per diem subsistence payments, despite long breaks during the session without public meetings or movement on bills, although that varies wildly between lawmakers.
If the Legislature adjourns sine die on July 31, the total amount all lawmakers would earn in per diem payments plus salary will equal just over $3.78 million this year.
More than $1.6 million of that is for subsistence payments alone. And that doesn’t include mileage.
Each “rural” lawmaker representing an area outside of Maricopa County will have made about $38,000 in per diem subsistence payments from the start of this session to June 17. Until the session resumes on July 31, they’ll each make another $5,355.
With salary, that’s around $67,000 per person for the session.
Each Maricopa County-based lawmaker will have made $5,000 in subsistence payments from the start of session to June 17. Until the session resumes on July 31, they’ll each make another $450.
With salary, that’s around $29,000 for the session.
That doesn’t include lawmakers who were appointed late, resigned early, or were expelled – all of whom made different amounts in per diem.
Lawmakers are currently on a break and won’t return to the Capitol for state business until July 31, which is another 45 days.
Subsistence per diem payments during that time will total just over $210,000.
All 90 state lawmakers also collect an annual $24,000 salary and various mileage payments ranging from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars.
Lawmakers submit subsistence and mileage reports biweekly.
In the first two months of session, Rep. Myron Tsosie, D-Chinle, collected $6,982 in mileage payments alone.
The per diem rate for lawmakers drops sharply after the session reaches 120 days. May 8 was the 120th day this year, so per diems dropped the next day.
Lawmakers living outside of Maricopa County collected $238 a day for the first 120 days. After 120 days, that went down to $119 a day.
Lawmakers living in Maricopa County collected $35 a day for the first 120 days. After 120 days, that went down to just $10 a day.
There are 55 lawmakers representing Maricopa County who make the lower rate and 35 from “rural” areas making the higher amount.
The only lawmakers getting less per diem for the year are former Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, former Rep. Liz Harris, R-Chandler, former Sen. Raquel Terán, D-Phoenix, former Rep. Andrés Cano, D-Tucson, and representatives Julie Willoughby, R-Chandler, and Quantá Crews, D-Phoenix. Those lawmakers were expelled, resigned, or were appointed after the session had already started.
Kaiser hasn’t put in his official resignation letter yet. Sen. Flavio Bravo, D-Phoenix, collected per diem as a House member, and there was only a brief break before he became a Senate member replacing Terán and continued collecting per diem.
The longest session in state history was 173 days in 1988 during the expulsion of former Gov. Evan Mecham. And June 30 will be the 173rd day of this session this year.
When the lawmakers return at the end of July, it will be the 204th day of session.
As of Friday, June 16, (the 159th day of session) the lawmakers will have done public work on 76 days of the session. That means that on 76 of the 159 days there was at least one committee or floor meeting of some kind.
Lawmakers do frequently come in and do work on other days.
As of June 15, no lawmakers stated that they’d opted out of receiving per diem payments, although Sen. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe, vocally opposed the Legislature extending this session and criticized the optics of the per diem payments during long breaks. “We will have been in session 83 days … and we will have worked for two of them,” Epstein said on Wednesday. “I think this is wasteful.”
Senate Associate Attorney Pete Galvan confirmed on Thursday that no senators have opted out of per diem payments, and House Majority Communications Director Andrew Wilder confirmed no House members from either caucus have opted out of per diem payments either.
Sen. President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, pushed back on the narrative that per diem is wasteful. “I think it is a bit ridiculous you guys are making an issue out of it. I’m happy to pass a law that addresses per diem for longer floor recesses. Not going to floor does not mean you aren’t working,” he said.
Highground lobbyist Douglas Cole doesn’t take issue with per diem either. “Arizona lawmakers are way underpaid. Their salary hasn’t been raised in years,” he said Thursday. “The fix has always been to raise per diem, and now, we have this interesting pretty bifurcated per diem situation where the Maricopa County lawmakers are pretty much receiving the per diem that has historically been allowed where out of county lawmakers receive a lot more.”
From here on out, local lawmakers will make $70 a week, and rural lawmakers will make $833 a week. That’s $33,005 a week total until the end of session for all 90 lawmakers combined.
“If Republican leaders would simply allow the people of Maricopa County to fund our light rail, you wouldn’t need all these expensive per diems because they could just hop on the light rail and get to the Capitol, but unfortunately, that’s not a possibility. Look, this is ridiculous. They shouldn’t be stuffing their pockets with 45 days of extra money, during which time they’re not planning to do any work,” said Democrat consultant Rodd McLeod, referring to an ongoing disagreement between Republicans and Democrats on Maricopa County’s half-cent transportation tax extension plan.
McLeod agrees that lawmakers aren’t paid enough, but he doesn’t approve of raised per diem costs in this way. “Because they’re not paid enough, you get all kinds of little games and this is one of those games. And honestly, the per diem being different for people who live outside of Maricopa County? Yeah, it makes sense that people in rural Arizona who have a way tougher drive should get better per diems. But, when it becomes abused in this way, they’re not in session and they’re getting paid, you now have a situation where legislators in Maricopa County are making significantly less money than everybody else, which is a little silly. It’s like almost like a two-tiered job.”
Per diem wasn’t always this high. Until 2021, rural lawmakers only made $60 a day, but that changed courtesy of Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista.
Gowan was chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee at the time and amended House Bill 2053 to increase lawmaker’s payments.
Then-governor Doug Ducey didn’t sign the bill but allowed it to become law by sending it on to the secretary of state.
Lawmakers also collect per diem and mileage outside of the legislative session, but it’s limited and complicated. They can only claim some days in the interim.
The rural lawmakers are:
Sen. Ken Bennett, R-Prescott
Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City
Rep. Selina Bliss, R-Prescott
Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City
Former Rep. Andrés Cano, D-Tucson
Rep. Neal Carter, R-San Tan Valley
Rep. David Cook, R-Globe
Rep. Lupe Diaz, R-Benson
Rep. Tim Dunn, R-Yuma
Sen. Brian Fernandez, D-Yuma
Sen. Rosanna Gabaldón, D-Green Valley
Rep. John Gillette, R-Kingman
Rep. Gail Griffin, R-Hereford
Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson
Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista
Rep. Nancy Gutierrez, D-Tucson
Sen. Theresa Hatathlie, D-Coal Mine Mesa
Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson
Rep. Consuelo Hernandez, D-Tucson
Rep. Rachel Jones, D-Tucson
Rep. David Marshall Sr., R-Snowflake
Rep. Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande
Rep. Chris Mathis, D-Tucson
Rep. Cory McGarr, R-Tucson
Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley
Rep. Jacqueline Parker, R-Mesa
Rep. Michelle Pena, R-Yuma
Rep. Mae Peshlakai, D-Cameron
Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff
Rep. Keith Seaman, D-Casa Grande
Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge
Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, D-Tucson
Sen. Priya Sundareshan, D-Tucson
Rep. Myron Tsosie, D-Chinle
Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson
The Maricopa County lawmakers are:
Rep. Cesar Aguilar, D-Phoenix
Sen. Lela Alston, D-Phoenix
Rep. Lorena Austin, D-Mesa
Rep. Seth Blattman, D-Scottsdale
Sen. Flavio Bravo, D-Phoenix
Sen. Eva Burch, D-Mesa
Rep. Quantá Crews, D-Phoenix
Rep. Micheal Carbone, R-Buckeye
Sen. Frank Carroll, R-Sun City West
Rep. Joseph Chaplik, R-Scottsdale
Rep. Lupe Conteras, D-Avondale
Rep. Patty Contreras, D-Phoenix
Rep. Oscar De Los Santos, D-Laveen
Sen. Eva Diaz, D-Tolleson
Sen. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe
Sen. David Farnsworth, R-Mesa
Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert
Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix
Former Rep. Liz Harris, R-Chandler
Rep. Justin Heap, R-Mesa
Sen. Anna Hernandez, D-Phoenix
Rep. Lydia Hernandez, D-Phoenix
Rep. Laurin Hendrix, R-Gilbert
Rep. Melody Hernandez, D-Tempe
Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek
Former Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix
Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills
Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale
Sen. Sine Kerr, R-Buckeye
Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale
Sen. David Livingston, R-Peoria
Rep. Jennifer Longdon, D-Phoenix
Sen. Christine Marsh, D-Phoenix
Sen. Juan Mendez, D-Tempe
Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler
Sen. Catherine Miranda, D-Phoenix
Rep. Steve Montenegro, R-Goodyear
Rep. Analise Ortiz, D-Phoenix
Rep. Barbara Parker, R-Mesa
Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, D-Chandler
Rep. Kevin Payne, R-Peoria
Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert
Rep. Beverly Pingerelli, R-Peoria
Rep. Marcelino Quinonez, D-Phoenix
Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe
Rep. Mariana Sandoval, D-Goodyear
Rep. Judy Schwiebert, D-Phoenix
Rep. Amish Shah, D-Phoenix
Sen. Janae Shamp, R-Surprise
Rep. Austin Smith, R-Wittmann
Rep. Leezah Sun, D-Phoenix
Former Sen. Raquel Terán, D-Phoenix
Rep. Laura Terech, D-Phoenix
Rep. Ben Toma, R-Peoria
Rep. Stacey Travers, D-Phoenix
Rep. Julie Willoughby, R-Chandler
Rep. Justin Wilmeth, R-Phoenix=