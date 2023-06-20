SRP’s Coolidge gas plant expansion is back from the dead

This is a look at the Coolidge Generating Station, which Salt River Project wants to expand. A plan to expand SRP’s Coolidge Generating Station is back from the dead after the utility agreed to make a major investment in the neighboring Randolph community – but the deal is opposed by some environmental activists, industry groups and even an SRP board member. (Photo courtesy of SRP)

A plan to expand SRP’s Coolidge Generating Station is back from the dead after the utility agreed to make a substantial investment in the neighboring Randolph community – but the deal is opposed by some environmental activists, industry groups and even an SRP board member.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Corporation Commission will consider SRP’s request to revisit its application for a certificate of environmental compatibility for the Coolidge plant expansion. The Corporation Commission denied the application last year after residents of the neighboring Randolph community protested the proposal over concerns that it would negatively affect their health, calling it “environmental racism.”

The commissioners then declined to revisit the case a few months later. SRP, which has long argued the expansion is needed to meet growing energy demand, appealed the denial, but a Maricopa County Superior Court judge upheld the decision.

Then, last week, SRP filed a motion to amend the decision denying the expansion last week that outlined significant concessions the utility agreed to in order to bring the Randolph residents on board.

According to the filing, SRP agreed to reduce the expansion from 16 units to 12 units and invest over $23 million in environmental mitigation and community projects. SRP will also commit not to seek any additional gas units at the Coolidge location in the future.

The new deal is supported by several business and development groups – including Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Valley Partnership, Coolidge Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Phoenix Chamber – and, most notably, the residents of Randolph, a small historically Black community that’s adjacent to the Coolidge Generating Station.

Dianne Post, an attorney for the residents, filed a letter with the commission stating that the residents will support SRP’s motion to reopen the case and approve an amended certificate of environmental compatibility for the plant expansion.

Post declined to comment, citing the pending litigation, and the Arizona Capitol Times was unable to reach any residents of Randolph for comment by deadline.

But SRP’s concessions, which included millions of dollars of investment in the community, likely drove the decision.

Those concessions include $4 million in scholarships for Randolph residents and their descendants over 20 years; $2 million to construct a community center and $4 million over 20 years for operational costs; $50,000 to purchase land for the community; and $1.5 million to rehabilitate 60 homes, with a $25,000 cap per home.

SRP will also pay for air monitors for homes and spend $500,000 to pave roads.

Critics of the deal have suggested there could be other factors at play, though.

Autumn Johnson, another attorney who previously served as co-counsel for Randolph residents, alleged in a letter to the Corporation Commission that Post “held herself out to be a volunteer attorney in this matter” but will now receive a substantial payment as part of the new settlement.

According to the SRP motion, Post will receive between $171,000 and $221,000 in attorney’s fees as part of the settlement.

“There is a substantial conflict of interest present when Ms. Post has a very significant personal financial interest in settling the case that may be at odds with her clients’ interests,” Johnson wrote.

The speed at which the new settlement found itself on the commission’s docket has also drawn scrutiny.

SRP Board Member Randy Miller said the new deal is “substantially different” than the proposal the board previously reviewed. Miller said he was unsure if the company had a legal obligation to bring the proposal back to the board “but I think if you increase the project costs by $23 million there should be some sort of notification at least at the minimum.”

SRP spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht disagreed. “The SRP Board authorized and directed SRP management to pursue the Coolidge Expansion Project. SRP Management continues to act within that Board direction and within the budget approved by the SRP Board,” she said in an email.

But Miller said the company should be required to go back before the Corporation Commission’s Power Plant and Transmission Line Siting Committee to file a new application for certificate of environmental compatibility, rather than proceed by amending the old decision.

The committee, the body that considers CEC applications, approved the CEC for the original SRP proposal in a 7-2 vote in February 2022. The Corporation Commission reversed the decision later that year after Randolph residents and the Sierra Club requested the commission review the approval.

Sandy Bahr, director of the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter, agreed with Miller and said she’s never seen a project like the new expansion proposal fast tracked without going before the line siting committee. She said the public and others with interests in the case should have the opportunity to cross-examine SRP about the impacts of the new proposal in a formal hearing.

“How in the world can the commission really evaluate it when there has been no hearing, no opportunity for people to cross examine SRP on what they’re proposing and what the impacts of it will be?” Bahr said.

Schuricht said SRP is opposed to returning to the line siting committee.

“There is no question that SRP and the State need this generation resource online as soon as it can be operational. With the additional mitigation efforts to benefit the Randolph community, there are reduced adverse impacts, so there is no reason to return this issue for additional hearings,” she said.

The commission added SRP’s request to modify the original ruling to Wednesday’s agenda – just seven days after SRP submitted the motion to modify its decision.

Critics say that puts opponents of the expansion at a disadvantage.

“And that’s been part of the problem with SRP the whole time,” Bahr said. “They have tried to short circuit the process to jam this through with their board; with the Commission; with the Power Plant and Line Siting Committee. Everything’s been rush, rush, rush.”

Miller also raised questions about the potential environmental impacts of the new Coolidge expansion proposal. Though SRP agreed to reduce the number of units from 16 to 12, he said the utility is increasing the amount of time the units will be in operation.

According to its motion, SRP agreed to “an annual capacity factor limit of 30% when averaged across the 12 new units authorized under the Amended CEC.”

But Miller said under the original proposal, the board was told the capacity factor would be 5% to 10%. He also pointed out that SRP is installing an additional two new units at its Copper Crossing location in Florence.

Miller said running 12 units at 30% would have a greater environmental impact than running 16 units at 10%. He balked at a statement in an SRP press release that the units will run “only a few hundred hours each year.” According to Miller’s calculations, the units would run 1,760 hours per year if ran at 30% capacity.

In response to Miller’s questions, SRP CEO Jim Pratt denied SRP committed to run the units at 5-10% capacity under the old plan. He said, “SRP management has informed the Board as to the historical capacity figures at Coolidge and that such were in that 5-10% range,” and that SRP explicitly declined to agree to a 10% limitation in a past meeting.

Pratt also disagreed with Miller’s argument that the new project will result in a greater environmental impact. He wrote that the regulated emissions are capped on an annual basis by an air permit administered by Pinal County, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency. “So, differences in starts / stops, hours of operation per start, ramp rates, and load operating levels are all constrained by the same overall permit requirements,” he wrote.

And Schuricht, the SRP spokeswoman, said Miller is confusing the issue “of a capacity factor limitation as a condition to issue the CEC versus what the normal anticipated capacity factor is at the units.”

She said that, prior to this deal, there has never been a factor limitation on the project and that the new units are not expected to reach the 30% maximum designated by the deal with the Randolph residents. “The capacity factor limitation is just that – a limit on the maximum amount of usage. The plant’s normal operation is expected to be far less than that limit,” Schuricht said.

But Bahr said the back and forth, a result of the uncertainty about the impact of the expansion in its current form, is exactly why SRP should be required to restart the process and undergo a “full review.”

“The commission can’t really do its job without having this go back to a hearing,” Bahr said. “These are substantial changes in anyone’s book.”