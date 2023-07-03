fbpx

Toma calls executive order on conversion therapy illegal, unconstitutional

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services//July 3, 2023

Home>Top Stories>

Toma calls executive order on conversion therapy illegal, unconstitutional

From left are Gov. Katie Hobbs and Speaker Ben Toma.

Toma calls executive order on conversion therapy illegal, unconstitutional

Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services//July 3, 2023

The top House Republican contends a new order by Gov. Katie Hobbs banning the use of public funds for “conversion therapy” is illegal and appears to violate the rights of parents to make decisions for their children.

In a letter Monday to the governor, House Speaker Ben Toma acknowledged that some states have banned the practice. But he said that is something that can be done only by the Legislature.

“Your executive order is an improper exercise of your authority,” the Peoria Republican told Hobbs.

But Toma said the legal problems run far deeper.

He said her definition of what is “conversion therapy” is `unprecedented, vague, unintelligible, and unenforceable,” citing her use of the words “any practice or treatment.”

“State agencies directed to implement your executive order cannot begin to understand what constitutes a banned ‘conversion therapy,’ Toma wrote.

But gubernatorial press aide Christian Slater said the order is a bit more specific.

What it outlaws is “any practice or treatment that seeks or purports to change an individual’s non-heteronormative sexual orientation or non-cisgender identity, including efforts to change behaviors or gender expression, under the false premise that homosexuality and gender-diverse identities are pathological.”

And Slater pointed out that Hobbs, in her executive order, cited the position of the American Psychological Association. It has stated that “sexual orientation conversion efforts” actually are linked to increased efforts at suicide.

Hobbs also said the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has determined that conversion therapy is “coercive, can be harmful, and should not be part of behavioral health treatment.”

Toma, however, said there are other issues.

One is the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” a broad statement in Arizona law of the rights of parents over a minor child “without obstruction or interference from this state.” Provisions range from directing the child’s education and upbringing to deciding the moral or religious training of the child.

There also is a provision saying that the government may “usurp the fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health” of their children only by first showing it is “essential to accomplish a compelling governmental interest of the highest order” and that the method of interference “is narrowly tailored and is not otherwise served by a less restrictive means.”

Other than citing the opposition of various medical experts and professional organizations, Hobbs’ executive order cites only one such interest.

“The government has a duty to taxpayers to ensure that decisions are fiscally sound, transparent, and evidence based, and that public healthcare funds are not spent on discredited, ineffective, and unsafe practices,” she stated.

Toma also said the state constitutional right of freedom of speech protects the right of patients to speak freely with their therapists.

He also cited a 2020 federal appellate court ruling which voided as unconstitutional a conversion therapy ban enacted by a Florida city. There, Toma said, the court determined that the First Amendment does not allow the government to determine how their neighbors may be counseled about matters of sexual orientation or gender.”

But Slater said all that misses a crucial point.

“It’s not like an actual ban on conversion therapy,” he said of the governor’s order.

“That would have to be statutory,” Slater continued, just like Toma is claiming. But this, he said, “is just a ban on the state promoting or supporting conversion therapy.”

 

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Content

gender reassignment surgery, Hobbs, Senate Republicans

Senate Republicans’ estimates on number of employees seeking taxpayer-funded gender reassignme...

If you believe the figures cited publicly by Senate Republicans, there are more than 5,500 state and universit[...]

July 3, 2023
migrants, attorneys, border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Arizona, Texas

Biden administration guaranteed attorney access for migrant screenings, most don’t have it

As the Biden administration prepared to launch speedy asylum screenings at Border Patrol holding facilities th[...]

July 3, 2023
student debt, Biden administration, Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Roberts, Arizona

Supreme Court nixes Biden plan for $430 billion in student-loan relief

The Supreme Court on Friday struck down a Biden administration student-debt relief plan that would have aided [...]

July 3, 2023
abortion, Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood, Supreme Court, Dobbs v. Jackson, Mayes, Mitchell, county attorneys

Mayes says executive order gives her total say over enforcement of laws governing abortion

She won't use the word "decriminalization'' to describe the fact she won't ever prosecute any doctor who perfo[...]

June 30, 2023
Proposition 400, Maricopa County, light rail

Prop. 400 reignites debate over light rail

While the likelihood of legislative action on Proposition 400 falls out of the realm of possibility, lawmakers[...]

June 30, 2023
presidential election, Trump, Biden, 2024, battleground state, Arizona

Analysts: Arizona will be ‘one of the keys’ to presidency, Senate in 2024

Two recent reports identify Arizona as one of four or five battleground states for the 2024 election, with one[...]

June 30, 2023

Featured News

migrants, attorneys, border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Arizona, Texas

Biden administration guaranteed attorney access for migrant screenings, most don[...]

3/7/2023
longest session, House, Senate, sine die

Legislature on track for longest session ever

30/6/2023
workforce, jobs, rural areas, Hobbs

Arizona to create ‘workforce accelerators’ to train residents in rur[...]

29/6/2023
birth control pills, pharmacists, Arizona

Pharmacists will be able to dispense birth control to women without prescription[...]

28/6/2023
Prescott Frontier Days, rodeo, lawsuit

Treasurer’s office won’t release funds to Prescott Frontier Days unt[...]

27/6/2023

Recent News

Legislature

gender reassignment surgery, Hobbs, Senate Republicans

Senate Republicans’ estimates on number of employees seeking taxpayer-fund[...]

3/7/2023

Former lawmaker, former congressional candidate, party chair vie for LD2 seat

26/6/2023
manufacturing, Hobbs

New law raises cap on funds for infrastructure projects benefitting manufacturer[...]

20/6/2023

Hobbs vetoes bill to regulate renewable energy

19/6/2023

House censures Democrat who hid Capitol Bibles 

13/6/2023