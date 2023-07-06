Carolyn Speroni is the research director for DeMenna Public Affairs. The grandmother of six grandchildren is also on the Foster Care Review Board. She served in the Arizona Senate from 1979 through 2019, first as an administrative assistant on the Senate Research Staff and then to a role where she staffed the Senate Appropriations Committee. Further, Speroni served the House Government Committee and the Senate Finance Committee. She went on to prove her worth as a bipartisan legislative staffer by working on the Senate Democratic Policy staff, providing employees for Finance and Appropriations. When she started at the Capitol, work was done on IBM Selectric typewriters and amendment text changes were physically copied and pasted. Though much has changed over the years, her dedication, work ethic and attention to detail have remained the same, which is why she is being honored as one of Arizona’s unsung heroes.