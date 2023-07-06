fbpx

CAROLYN SPERONI

PowerList//July 6, 2023

Home>The PowerList>

CAROLYN SPERONI

CAROLYN SPERONI

PowerList//July 6, 2023

Carolyn Speroni is the research director for DeMenna Public Affairs. The grandmother of six grandchildren is also on the Foster Care Review Board. She served in the Arizona Senate from 1979 through 2019, first as an administrative assistant on the Senate Research Staff and then to a role where she staffed the Senate Appropriations Committee. Further, Speroni served the House Government Committee and the Senate Finance Committee. She went on to prove her worth as a bipartisan legislative staffer by working on the Senate Democratic Policy staff, providing employees for Finance and Appropriations. When she started at the Capitol, work was done on IBM Selectric typewriters and amendment text changes were physically copied and pasted. Though much has changed over the years, her dedication, work ethic and attention to detail have remained the same, which is why she is being honored as one of Arizona’s unsung heroes.

Related Content

EDITOR’S NOTE

It is once again time for the Arizona Capitol Times to celebrate Unsung Heroes, who make a tremendous impact o[...]

July 6, 2023

STACEY CHAMPION

Stacey Champion is the owner of ...

July 6, 2023

KRISTEN WILSON

Kristen Wilson is an award-winning leader and changemaker in the ...

July 6, 2023

MICHAEL MURPHY

Michael Murphy has been Communications Director at ...

July 6, 2023

DONNA LEONE HAMM

Donna Leone Hamm is the founder and executive director of ...

July 6, 2023

MICHAEL BRAUN

Michael Braun is the executive director of the ...

July 6, 2023

Featured News

birth control, pharmacy, Hobbs

Women can obtain birth control pills from pharmacist starting this week with som[...]

5/7/2023
migrants, attorneys, border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Arizona, Texas

Biden administration guaranteed attorney access for migrant screenings, most don[...]

3/7/2023
longest session, House, Senate, sine die

Legislature on track for longest session ever

30/6/2023
workforce, jobs, rural areas, Hobbs

Arizona to create ‘workforce accelerators’ to train residents in rur[...]

29/6/2023
birth control pills, pharmacists, Arizona

Pharmacists will be able to dispense birth control to women without prescription[...]

28/6/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Cano, resignation, House, legislative vacancy

Cano resigns for graduate school at Harvard, creating fifth legislative vacancy [...]

5/7/2023
gender reassignment surgery, Hobbs, Senate Republicans

Senate Republicans’ estimates on number of employees seeking taxpayer-fund[...]

3/7/2023

Former lawmaker, former congressional candidate, party chair vie for LD2 seat

26/6/2023
manufacturing, Hobbs

New law raises cap on funds for infrastructure projects benefitting manufacturer[...]

20/6/2023

Hobbs vetoes bill to regulate renewable energy

19/6/2023