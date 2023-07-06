fbpx

Lisa Marra is the deputy director of elections for the Arizona Secretary of State. Prior to joining the team at the Secretary of State’s office, Marra was the Community Relations Administrator for the Cochise County Board of Supervisors. In this role, Marra oversaw legislative affairs, public relations and management of federal grant funds. She was then appointed Director of Elections for Cochise County in 2017. In the wake of the conspiracies related to the 2020 and 2022 elections, Marra did not bend in the face of pressure from the Board of Supervisors and refused to partake in the proposed unlawful hand count of ballots the supervisors wanted. Marra resigned from her position and joined the Secretary of State’s office earlier this year.

