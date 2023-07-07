fbpx

Residents in western Arizona return home as wildfire now 45% contained

The Associated Press//July 7, 2023

Home>Recent news>

Residents in western Arizona return home as wildfire now 45% contained

wildfire, evacuation, Kingman, Mohave County Sheriff's Office, homes,

Evacuation orders for a handful of residents in western Arizona affected by a wildfire have been lifted. (Deposit Photos)

Residents in western Arizona return home as wildfire now 45% contained

The Associated Press//July 7, 2023

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Evacuation orders for a handful of residents in western Arizona impacted by a wildfire have been lifted.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office informed people who had to leave six homes in the Red Wing Canyon area late Thursday that they could return.

Fire officials say the blaze, burning 13 miles (21 kilometers) north of Kingman, is 45% contained and crews have been able to get a line around the entire fire.

Now, the 200 firefighters are focusing on extinguishing any hotspots and developing a second fire line to protect homes to the north.

Weather conditions are forecasted to be dry and windy Friday.

The fire was reported on Tuesday. The cause is under investigation, but authorities believed it was human-caused.

There have been no injuries or damage to structures.

o
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

lifeguard shortage, Phoenix, American Lifeguard Association

Another summer, another lifeguard shortage, as pools cut hours, openings

A $3,000 incentive program brought a boom in lifeguard applications to the city of Phoenix this year, but not [...]

July 6, 2023
heat-related illness, Maricopa County, homeless, elderly, contact burns

‘Contact burns’ from hot surfaces lead to hospitalizations, some deaths

Arizona Burn Center officials are warning about roads and surfaces that get blistering hot – literally – i[...]

July 6, 2023
Grand Canyon National Park, shuttle buses

Grand Canyon gets $27.5 million federal grant for greener shuttle buses

Grand Canyon National Park is getting $27.5 million in federal highway money to upgrade its aging fleet of shu[...]

July 6, 2023
electric vehicles

Report: Shifting to EV fleets would save state, local governments millions

Arizona governments could save almost $283 million over the next 10 years if roughly 20,000 gasoline-powered l[...]

July 5, 2023
Grand Canyon National Park, heat-related fatality, hiker

National Park Service investigating death of hiker at Grand Canyon

A 57-year-old woman has died while on an eight-mile hike in triple-digit heat at Grand Canyon National Park, a[...]

July 5, 2023
Lake Powell, Colorado River

At Lake Powell, record low water levels revealed an ‘amazing silver lining’

If you want to see the Colorado River change in real time, head to Lake Powell.

July 4, 2023

Featured News

birth control, pharmacy, Hobbs

Women can obtain birth control pills from pharmacist starting this week with som[...]

5/7/2023
migrants, attorneys, border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Arizona, Texas

Biden administration guaranteed attorney access for migrant screenings, most don[...]

3/7/2023
longest session, House, Senate, sine die

Legislature on track for longest session ever

30/6/2023
workforce, jobs, rural areas, Hobbs

Arizona to create ‘workforce accelerators’ to train residents in rur[...]

29/6/2023
birth control pills, pharmacists, Arizona

Pharmacists will be able to dispense birth control to women without prescription[...]

28/6/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Ukraine, Bliss, Nguyen, firearms, letter

Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition 

6/7/2023
Cano, resignation, House, legislative vacancy

Cano resigns for graduate school at Harvard, creating fifth legislative vacancy [...]

5/7/2023
gender reassignment surgery, Hobbs, Senate Republicans

Senate Republicans’ estimates on number of employees seeking taxpayer-fund[...]

3/7/2023

Former lawmaker, former congressional candidate, party chair vie for LD2 seat

26/6/2023
manufacturing, Hobbs

New law raises cap on funds for infrastructure projects benefitting manufacturer[...]

20/6/2023