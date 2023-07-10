GOP officials condemn unauthorized promotion of event featuring white nationalist 

Republican officials distanced themselves on July 10, 2023 from an upcoming college Republican event with ties to a prominent white supremacist and self-proclaimed Holocaust denier as the keynote speaker. (Photo courtesy of Arizona College Republicans United via Facebook)

Republican officials distanced themselves Monday from an upcoming college Republican event with ties to a prominent white supremacist and self-proclaimed Holocaust denier as the keynote speaker.

A flyer promoting an annual convention for Arizona College Republicans United features Nick Fuentes as the keynote speaker of the event. Fuentes, a political commentator that has met with former President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West, has often made antisemitic comments online and on his “America First” talk show and has been widely criticized by other conservative figures.

The event’s flyer also listed the Maricopa County GOP, the Pima County GOP and the Yavapai County GOP, along with its other speakers. Several Republican officials took issue with the fact that the party appeared to be supporting Fuentes, including Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer. All three groups confirmed later that day that they had nothing to do with the event and were “surprised” to hear about it.

“The #MCRC never authorized, sponsored, or promoted the upcoming July 30 College Republicans United convention. Any placement of ‘MCRC’ or ‘Maricopa GOP’ etc on anything associated with the CRU event is unauthorized,” Maricopa County GOP Chairman Craig Berland wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, and former state lawmaker Adam Kwasman also took issue with how College Republicans United portrayed the event. The two were the first to share that the county parties weren’t involved.

“Nick Fuentes is a vile Nazi-sympathizer who has no place in Conservative or Republican politics. His values are antithetical to the platform of the GOP,” said Republican Jewish Coalition Arizona Chapter co-chairs Adam and Orit Kwasman in a statement.

Fuentes’ various social media accounts have been banned for violating hate speech policies, including YouTube, Twitch, Reddit, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The Chicago Tribune reported in 2021 that several financial services such as PayPal, Venmo and Patreon also have banned his accounts.

Kolodin called Fuentes a “noted POS” on Twitter and responded to Arizona State University’s College Republicans United group who criticized “RINOS” for trying to shut down the event.

“Not trying to shut down your event bro, just trying to make sure you don’t tar my beloved Republican Party with that brush. If you guys want to hear Fuentes speak, you have that right but leave us out of it,” Kolodin wrote to the ASU CRU on Twitter.

The “QAnon Shaman” Jake Chansley was also listed as a headlining speaker but expressed surprise by the announcement.

“Ok, to start, WTF? When I agreed to speak at the AZ College Republicans United event I was not aware that I’d be sharing the stage with someone who wants a 16 year old wife. Should I back out? Or should I do the event & blow this schmuck out of the water & expose a false prophet?” he wrote on Twitter.

Chansley was a notorious rioter during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol Riot after photos of him wearing face paint and a headdress inside the Senate Chamber surfaced after the attack. CRU described him as a “J6 political prisoner” on the flyer.

Kevin Decuyper, a founding member of the national CRU, seemed to anticipate the backlash of the event, saying his group gives conservatives a platform “while the establishment censors conservatives” in a tweet on July 7 after the event was announced. The group also criticized the GOP because “the party tars itself with homosexuals on a daily basis and we’re told to accept it as part of the big tent strategy.”

Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson, was listed to speak at the event but has since pulled her name from the group’s promotional material for the event since Fuentes was announced to appear. U.S. Rep Eli Crane, R-Ariz, is no longer listed as a speaker or supporter either.

Wadsack didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other listed speakers and supporters include the Prescott John Birch Society, expelled Rep. Liz Harris and former Rep. John Fillmore, who both attempted to nearly ban early, absentee and mail-in voting in Arizona while drastically reducing the number of voting centers in each county.

Fuentes is also the founder of the America First Political Action Conference, which featured Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, delivering a remote speech at an event on Feb. 25, 2022.

During the event, Rogers said her political opponents and “traitors” should be subject to the “gallows.” She was later censured by the state Senate for these comments. She also praised Fuentes during the event and said, “he’s the most persecuted man in America.”