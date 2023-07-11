Judge must decide timeline for Phoenix to clear out homeless camp

A man sweeps the sidewalk as tents and crude lean-tos crowd the sidewalks where many homeless people live along the streets on March 24, 2020, in Phoenix. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge is now tasked with deciding the timeline for the city of Phoenix to clear out the 800 or so people living in the homeless camp, “the Zone.” AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge is now tasked with deciding the timeline for the city of Phoenix to clear out the 800 or so people living in the homeless camp, “the Zone.”

Attorneys for property owners in “the Zone” want to see the entire area free of tents by the end of summer, or within 50 days, as they claim the city will continue to make excuses at the expense of their clients.

“The city argues that no injunction is necessary because the plaintiffs can trust the city to get the job done,” Stephen Tully, attorney for the plaintiffs said. “All the evidence screams otherwise.”

City attorneys pushed for legislative discretion in court today as they claimed securing shelter for the 800 or so people living on the street requires myriad solutions, and they could not forcibly remove anyone as enforcement of camping and sleeping ordinances remain hamstringed by federal court rulings.

“It’s essential that it be a holistic approach, so that it can be a solution to the problem and not just a Band Aid,” Steven Pierce, attorney for the city of Phoenix said.

Deputy City Manager Gina Montes said the deadline proposed by the plaintiffs was not “feasible,” nor “realistic.” The city estimated it would take them about nine months to clear out the area completely.

Judge Scott Blaney took the matter under advisement after the conclusion of a two-day bench trial today.

In this second day of testimony, attorneys and witnesses pivoted to contradicting definitions of involuntary homelessness and the weight of federal court decisions on the ability of the city to act and enforce ordinances.

One of the cities’ witnesses, Phoenix Police Commander Brian Freudenthal said the department implemented a crime suppression plan in the area encompassing “the Zone.”

He noted property and violent crime had gone down in the area, but, in cross-examination, Freudenthal conceded the area still sees higher rates of crime than other parts of the city.

And as far as enforcement in “the Zone,” Freudenthal said the department directs officers to make arrests or issue citations for serious crime related to drugs, violence, trespassing, and “especially anything that has a victim associated with it.”

But he said in the case of more minor crimes, officers were advised to start with an educational approach and offer “an opportunity to correct the behavior before we do enforcement.”

Freudenthal said the assessment approach especially applied to citing people for camping or sleeping, though he noted it remained a “gray area.”

He noted the department had been advised of a preliminary injunction placed on the city in the federal case filed by the Fund for Empowerment, which mandated how the city handles unsheltered people’s property.

Freudenthal also noted federal appellate court rulings which bar the city from citing an unsheltered person for camping or sleeping if the person is involuntarily homeless.

But attorneys for the property owners and the city split on the definition of involuntary homelessness.

The city argues someone is an involuntarily homeless resident, as defined in the Martin v. City of Boise Ninth Circuit case, if there exists an inadequate number of shelter beds.

The city’s expert witness, Dr. Sheila Harris, a consultant for the City of Phoenix and founding director of the Arizona Department of Housing, said the Boise decision “created an era of uncertainty” for cities and shelter providers.

And she discussed the reasons someone may refuse shelter, again citing property, pets and partners as significant barriers.

She defined involuntary homelessness as when someone “became homeless not through any of their efforts.”

But in cross examination, Ilan Wurman, attorney for the property owners, argued involuntary homelessness was defined by the recent Johnson v. City of Grants Pass, which reads, “individuals qualify as involuntarily homeless only if they do not have access to adequate temporarily shelter.”

He asked whether someone who refuses shelter for reasons not biologically compelled, like to stay with pets and partners, would make someone involuntarily homeless.

Harris conceded to that, but only under the definition set up by Wurman. But she still noted the caveats and said there needed to be more options for the unsheltered people in the community.

The city’s final witness, Montes, spoke to the city’s nine-month goal, though noted “it is difficult to tell the future.”

She said, “It is (an) ambitious and aggressive timeline given all the pieces that need to be in place, but we believe it is realistic and we are committed at a minimum to that timeframe.”

In closing arguments, Blaney asked the parties to address specific concerns.

He asked the plaintiffs to contend with the city’s “legitimate” argument for discretion and noted the plaintiffs need to set a “higher bar” for the court to compel the city to act.

Blaney said for the defendants that he was “concerned that the city will not follow through without an order, and there’s good reason for that. Yes, things were quote unquote in the works. but things were not done until we got in this case.”

Tully said the city was still bound by public nuisance laws and could not allow the area to go unaddressed. He asked the court to set a firm end-of-summer deadline as the city could act immediately given the proposed structured camping site on the outskirts of “the Zone.”

“The city can remove everyone from ‘the Zone’ once it has a safe outdoor space. It can give folks the option, whether to go to a shelter, go someplace else, and if they have to, go to jail,” Tully said.

Pierce said the city was entitled to discretion and needed time in order to comply with federal laws.

“The evidence shows that we are on a path to having that area cleared,” Pierce said.

Blaney said he would issue a ruling shortly after the parties submitted their final findings in early August.