Best of the Capitol//July 18, 2023
Best of the Capitol 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Arizona
Openings for wildlife will be installed in areas of U.S.-Mexico border wall
18/7/2023
Schools using 50-50 Dual Immersion Model to teach ELL not at risk of losing fund[...]
17/7/2023
Judge who denied Hamadeh’s motion for new trial explains decision
17/7/2023
Legislation to restrict individuals’ ability to videotape police hits dead[...]
14/7/2023
Advocates: Family reunification policy helps some migrants, but not enough
12/7/2023
Legislature to consider off-highway vehicle issues and regulation
18/7/2023
Lawmaker raises concerns over Scottsdale shelter program
13/7/2023
Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition
6/7/2023
Cano resigns for graduate school at Harvard, creating fifth legislative vacancy [...]
5/7/2023
Senate Republicans’ estimates on number of employees seeking taxpayer-fund[...]
3/7/2023