GOP lawmakers call ASU’s free speech into question

Ann Atkinson, former executive director of the T.W. Lewis Center at Arizona State University’ Barrett Honors College speaks at a hearing of the Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Freedom of Expression at Arizona’s Public Universities on July 18, 2023. Atkinson said professors at Barrett Honors College tried to suppress the speech of three conservative speakers at a program in February. (Photo by Gary Grado/Arizona Capitol Times)

Democrats and Republicans on a legislative panel clashed over free speech on Arizona’s largest university campus Tuesday and will likely resume the fight into next year’s session.

Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, wants Arizona State University to investigate the events surrounding a February speaking engagement featuring three conservatives, which faculty of Barrett Honors College condemned, and provide an investigative report within 60 days. Kern also wants to know how ASU plans to address the issue and he’s going to bring it up again in the Senate Judiciary Committee that he chairs.

Republicans and Democrats on the Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Freedom of Expression at Arizona’s Public Universities disagreed on whether ASU violated its own policies on free speech when the T.W. Lewis Center at ASU’s Barrett the Honors College hosted talk show host Dennis Prager, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and author Robert Kiyosaki in February. The lawmakers also disagreed on party lines on whether hate speech is protected.

Representatives for ASU said the event was a success and they touted the university as a staunch supporter of free speech, but the T.W. Lewis Center’s former executive director said the school’s dean tried to suppress the speakers and a university professor said there’s open hostility towards conservative and religious thought at the university.

Ann Atkinson, who lost her job as the center’s executive director after benefactor Tom Lewis pulled his funding, said professors at Barrett not only were openly hostile to the event but they tried to keep students from attending.

Ahead of the event, 39 faculty members signed a letter condemning the choice of speakers for things they’ve said in the past which the faculty found offensive to themselves and their students.

Atkinson said the professors called the speakers “white nationalist provocateurs” and deemed the program “hateful and violent.”

“The Barrett faculty put their condemnation campaign into their classrooms,” Atkinson said.

The event went forward as planned with heavy security, and a handful of professors came and protested it outside.

Lewis pulled his $400,000 donation to the school after the event, citing “left-wing hostility” and “activism” the faculty exhibited by condemning the event. The funding expired on June 30.

Without the funding, the school said it couldn’t afford to keep the center open and pay Atkinson her salary of more than $300,000. The other $600,000 ASU put into the Lewis Center is still being used to pay the same faculty to teach the same courses, although the center itself no longer exists.

Atkinson said she was really fired because she brought conservative speakers to the school and that funding wasn’t the problem. Atkinson said that there were several donors including Kiyosaki and his wife who could have made up the $400,000, but that the dean, Tara Williams, wouldn’t hear it. She didn’t name the other potential donors.

Williams did not respond to a request for comment.

Democratic lawmakers on the committee were unconcerned by what they say were professors exercising their own free speech rights through a letter and a small protest.

Republican lawmakers said that even though the event went forward, students were intimidated by professors into not attending it. Kern said that the faculty members holding signs outside the event had to be intimidating to students.

Although there was a large turnout, apparently not many ASU students attended.

“The attendance in our Lewis Center classes has always been an issue,” Atkinson said. “The programs on the other hand have been remarkably successful.” She also said she thinks students didn’t come because of the faculty’s feelings, not because the students didn’t want to. She said that two ASU representatives came in backstage, which she thought was “an act of intimidation.”

ASU representatives and Atkinson gave two very different accounts of the event and everything surrounding it.

The ASU representatives said Atkinson wasn’t asked to tell speakers to stay away from certain topics or issue warnings beforehand about the content. She said that’s exactly what she was told.

ASU representatives said that advertising for the event wasn’t taken down to the best of their knowledge, but Atkinson said it was, and that in addition to fliers being torn off walls, an advertisement for the event was removed from school television screens through official channels. She said she knew who made that call, but she wouldn’t say their name.

An anonymous student testimonial Atkinson provided to the committee claims that a professor, April Miller, told her students explicitly in class not to attend the event and devoted quite some time to telling her students about why she disagreed with it.

Miller denied that claim in an email to the Arizona Capitol Times.

“While I added my signature to a collective Barrett Faculty letter in which we distanced ourselves from the event’s speakers and stressed that we were not involved in its planning, and I shared that letter with students, I did not discourage them from attending the event itself,” Miller wrote.

The professor said she spoke at a counter teach-in on the day of the event, which ended well before the event, encouraging students to attend “see for themselves what the speakers had to say in the interest of transparency.”

University representatives said that no students complained about the event or faculty pressuring them not to attend.

Committee Co-Chair Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley, said he was disappointed that none of the 39 professors who signed the letter of condemnation came to the hearing on Tuesday. Kern said only two were invited, and Sen. Christine Marsh, D-Phoenix, said she knows that at least one of those two is out of the country. ASU President Michael Crow is also out of the country.

Not all of the Barrett professors signed the letter.

Marsh speculated that the professors did not attend the hearing for fear of backlash and because they got death threats. Kern noted that many of the people in the room including the speakers and lawmakers also get death threats. He called it a “lame excuse.” Kern also said he thinks ASU overall is “pretty open to free speech,” but later said he doesn’t trust the university at all. He speculated that faculty members might have bullied other professors into signing the letter even though they didn’t want to.

Gonzales said that hate speech isn’t protected, to which Kern replied; “hate speech is really free speech in my opinion.” That was the subject of an argument Rules Attorney Chris Kleminich had to come and testify about. Kleminich said that while most hate speech is protected, some extreme forms are not, such as words inciting violence.

Kern explained that the committee invited Provost Nancy Gonzales and two professors to speak to the panel. None of them attended, but ASU sent three other representatives instead, none of whom seemed to work directly with the Lewis Center.

Prager, the talk show host, was on hand for the hearing.

He also pushed back against the ASU professors who attacked him in their letter, calling them “despicable” and “low lifes.”

Conservative ASU Professor Owen Anderson said that he’s experienced plenty of vitriol from liberal colleagues over the years and that they made a meme out of him and sent rude emails insulting him for being a Christian and a man among other things.

“You’re still teaching, and you still have a substack, and you’re still here,” Rep. Analise Ortiz, D-Phoenix, said – suggesting that he’s being allowed to exercise his free speech rights.

Anderson said he’s pretty “thick-skinned.” He’s aligned with Kern, who invited him to speak. He’s also been a guest on Prager’s show, as he’s stated in his substack.

Democrats were unenthusiastic about the committee meeting to say the least.

Ortiz said the problem was “manufactured” and accused the committee of trying to “delegitimize public education.”

Either way, the issue will likely spill into next year.

Rep. Austin Smith, R-Wittman, a Turning Point USA alum, said next session he “will gladly be taking on many more free speech issues for the state of Arizona.”