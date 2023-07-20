Early look at 2024’s competitive legislative districts

As the 2024 state election approaches, Republicans and Democrats are already targeting several key competitive legislative districts that could determine which party has control of the Legislature in Arizona. Republicans have a one-seat majority in the state House and Senate and some early players are vying for seats representing highly competitive districts. (Photo by Pexels)

Legislative District 2

Former Republican Sen. Steve Kaiser’s resignation from the Legislature in June has shaken up how the district will play out in 2024. Rep. Judy Schwiebert, D-Phoenix, announced she is seeking to move chambers and take Kaiser’s seat.

“I’m running for the State Senate because we need people who will work together to focus on the toughest challenges facing Arizonans including our teacher, affordable housing and water shortage crises,” Schwiebert said in a statement.

Kaiser’s replacement and Republican former state Rep. Shawnna Bolick has called for unity among Republicans within the district and said she aims to get a Republican elected to Schwiebert’s House seat.

Rep. Justin Wilmeth, R-Phoenix, declined a nomination for Kaiser’s seat.

Kaiser won his election against Democrat Jeanne Casteen in 2022 with 51.8% of the votes and Casteen received 48.2%.

Republican Josh Barnett was a candidate for Kaiser’s seat following his resignation, but was not picked by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. Barnett has filed a statement of interest to run for the district’s Senate seat in 2024.

Two other Republicans, Jeff Nelson and Neil Desanti, have filed statements of interest for House seats in the district.

Legislative District 4

Both the district’s House members Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, and Laura Terech, D-Scottsdale, have filed statements of interest to continue serving in their seats.

In the 2022 election, Gress gained the most votes in the House race in the district with 34.72% of votes. Terech got 33.46% and finished ahead of Republican Maria Syms.

The Arizona Republic reporter Mary Jo Pitzl tweeted that Sen. Chistine Marsh, D-Phoenix, will seek re-election.

LD4 is another highly competitive district that slightly leans Republican.

Two other Republicans, Kenneth Bowers Jr. and Pamela Carter, are interested in seeking LD4’s Senate seat.

Bowers calls for criminal code reform and he supports former President Donald Trump. He is not related so Republican former House Speaker Rusty Bowers.

Carter lost her bid for a Scottsdale City Council seat in 2022.

Legislative District 9

Reps. Seth Blattman, D-Mesa, and Lorena Austin, D-Mesa, have filed statements of interest for their current seats in 2024.

The district slightly leans Democratic and both representatives beat Republicans Kathy Pearce and Mary Ann Mendoza, with Austin gaining 26.52% of votes and Blattman getting 25.17%.

Sen. Eva Burch, D-Mesa, is also interested in seeking re-election. She beat Republican Robert Scantlebury with 52.5% of votes in the district’s 2022 Senate race.

Multiple Republicans have expressed interest with the Secretary of State’s Office in running for the district’s legislative seats, including Scantlebury. Republicans Edwin Gonzales and Kylie Barber are seeking LD9 House seats.

Gonzales wants lower health care costs and increased health care price transparency, noting he is a school choice supporter.

Legislative District 13

LD13 is poised for new faces. Former Republican Rep. Liz Harris was expelled from the House and Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, D-Chandler, has confirmed she will not run in 2024 despite not being termed out until 2026.

“I am confident that this LD and the Democratic party are well-equipped to move the map toward a majority,” Pawlik said in a written statement.

That leaves Harris’ replacement, Rep. Julie Willoughby, R-Chandler, and Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, as the incumbents in the slightly Republican-leaning district.

Willoughby was just around 300 votes short of Harris from getting elected in 2022. Both candidates received about 32% of votes while Pawlik got 35% of votes in the district.

Former Republican state Rep. Jeff Weninger is interested in running for the House in the district. Weninger represented Chandler in the House from 2015 to 2023 but lost the Republican primary for the nomination in the state treasurer race.

Democrat Shante Saulsberry has also expressed interest in a House seat. Saulsberry is the founder of the Janice Women’s Center, which provides resources for homeless women and women suffering from domestic violence.

Mesnard is the only person who has filed a statement of interest for the Senate in the district. He beat Democrat Cynthia Hans last year.

Legislative District 16

So far, all three lawmakers representing LD16 have been the only ones who have officially filed statements of interest to seek re-election: Reps. Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, and Keith Seaman, D-Casa Grande, and Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge.

During a recent Western Pinal County Chapter of the Arizona Republican Assembly meeting, Shope and Martinez introduced Republican Chris Lopez as the candidate they’re hoping will take Seaman’s seat and Shope called Lopez his future seatmate.

LD16 leans Republican but was one of 2022’s highly competitive districts. Shope’s race was the least competitive as Shope beat Democrat Kerby Taylor with 55.7% of the votes.

Martinez collected 36.46% of votes in the House race and Seaman beat Republican Rob Hudelson with 32.08% of vote.

Legislative District 17

LD17 wasn’t considered a highly competitive district before the 2022 election as the district has close to a 10-point Republican advantage in the Independent Redistricting Commission’s competitive analysis.

The district is represented by Reps. Rachel Jones, R-Tucson; and Cory McGarr, R-Tucson, and Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson, but their races in 2022 were closer than many anticipated.

Wadsack beat Democrat Mike Nickerson with 51.2% of votes. Jones got the most votes in the House race with 26.16% and McGarr beat Democrat Dana Allmond with 25.66% of votes to Allmond’s 24.85%, which was about 1,900 votes.

Unlike other competitive districts that leaned Republican, Democrats had two candidates in the House race versus the single-shot strategy used in the other districts. Democrat Brian Radford also got 23.34% of votes in the district.

Former Democratic Rep. Morgan Abraham has announced his candidacy for the LD17 House race in 2024. Abraham previously ran for LD18 in 2022 but lost in the Democratic primary.

Abraham calls himself a “centrist candidate” with a military background that “does well against MAGA extremists.” U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes also both won in LD17 with nearly 53% of the vote. Both ran against MAGA candidates Blake Masters and Mark Finchem, respectively.

“The voters in Legislative District 17 are demanding common-sense solutions to Arizona’s tough challenges, and our current representation is prioritizing extremism over getting things done,” Abraham said in a statement.

All three incumbents are seeking re-election. The two others who have expressed interest in LD17’s Senate seat are Democrat Amy Fitch and former Sen. Vince Leach. Wadsack beat Leach in the LD17 Republican primary.

Legislative District 23

Democrats were projected to have nearly a 17-point advantage in LD23, but only won one of the district’s House seats last year.

Incumbent Reps. Mariana Sandoval, D-Goodyear; and Michele Pena, R-Yuma; and Sen. Brian Fernandez, D-Yuma, all are seeking re-election.

Sandoval received 36.25% of votes last year and Pena beat Democrat Jesus Lugo Jr. 33.94% to his 29.81% of votes.

LD23 Democratic Chair and San Luis City Councilmember Matias Rosales has filed a statement of interest to run for a LD23 House seat. Republicans are trying to put their district party chair Michelle Altherr on the ballot for the House race.

Republican Gary Garcia Snyder is seeking Fernandez’s seat.