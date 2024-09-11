Maricopa County Attorney, GOP lawmakers to introduce legislation holding violent teen offenders like Gilbert Goons accountable

People gather for a candlelight vigil to honor the memory of teenager Preston Lord's life in the very place it was taken from him in Queen Creek, Arizona on March 7, 2024. The East Valley teenager was left beaten in the street outside of a Halloween party in Queen Creek, Arizona on October 28, 2023 and died two days later. Six people were recently arrested and face murder charges in the October killing of the 16-year-old. Maricopa County Attorney is now behind proposed legislation to address teen violence. (Photo By: Alexandra Buxbaum/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Wednesday she’s working with two legislators to introduce legislation next session aimed at increasing penalties for perpetrators of group violence.

The proposed measure is an effort to hold individuals who commit teen violence accountable, Mitchell said. During a press conference in Queen Creek, she mentioned Preston Lord, an East Valley teenager who died in October 2023 after he was beaten by several youths of the East Valley gang known as the “Gilbert Goons.”

“This is a tragic reminder of what happened almost a year ago to Preston Lord and to his family,” Mitchell said.

The proposed measure would change the felony issued to people who commit assault in groups of three or more from a class 6 felony to a class 4 felony. Mitchell referred to the crime as “swarming,” and said it is extremely dangerous to victims because their ability to resist is impaired.

Perpetrators of violent crimes are only charged with felonies if there is serious injury to a victim or when a weapon is used, Mitchell said. Her office has been able to raise some charges of people who have committed swarming to class 6 felonies because victims are unable to resist, but those felonies can be reduced to misdemeanors.

A Class 4 felony would allow for more severe sentences to individuals found guilty of swarming and would be a permanent felony that cannot be turned into a misdemeanor, Mitchell said.

“This effort is going to provide better tools for law enforcement, but most importantly, it’s going to hold violent offenders accountable, especially in these cases of swarming,” said Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice.

Reps. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix; and Julie Willoughby, R-Chandler, will be carrying the legislation next session if they are re-elected. Both representatives represent swing districts where Democrats are trying to unseat them.

“The town of Queen Creek knows painfully well the dangers of swarming. Preston Lord; the loss of Preston Lord at the hands of a brutal teenage mob. It’s unacceptable, and it deserves a statewide response,” Gress said.

Seven individuals were charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping of Lord. A Maricopa County Superior Court Judge reduced bail for three of the individuals on Sept. 3. A trial date is set for July 2025.

Mitchell said she expects bipartisan support for her proposal and is currently reaching out to other lawmakers to get more cosponsors for the legislation.

“I am very hopeful that from the Legislature on up to the governor, that they recognize the need for this legislation,” Mitchell said.

