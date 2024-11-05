Lopez leading for LD16 House seat

The lone Democrat running in Legislative District 16’s House race is trailing both of his Republican opponents after early voting results.

Rep. Keith Seaman, D-Casa Grande, trails Republican political newcomer Chris Lopez for a second House seat in the district by 9:10 p.m. Tuesday. Lopez has received 32.33% of votes while Seaman has received 32.10%.

Incumbent Rep. Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, has received the most votes so far, with 35.57%.

Seaman’s 2022 win over Republican Rob Hudelson by just over half a percent was one of the state’s closest legislative races.

Republicans are heavily targeting his seat this election to try and add to their slim 31-29 majority in the House.

Seaman is running as a single-shot candidate in the district. This strategy was effective for Seaman’s 2022 win in picking up voters who supported Martinez but not Seaman.

Republicans are hoping to avoid a repeat of 2022 with Lopez, a business owner and political newcomer. Lopez is running on a slate with Martinez and Sen. T.J, Shope, R-Coolidge, who have been popular candidates in the district.

LD16 leans slightly Republican with a 3.6% vote spread favoring GOP candidates. It is one of the highly competitive districts of the state designated by the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission.