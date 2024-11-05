fbpx

Lopez leading for LD16 House seat

Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times//November 5, 2024//[read_meter]

Home>legislature>

Lopez leading for LD16 House seat

Deposit Photo

Lopez leading for LD16 House seat

Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times//November 5, 2024//[read_meter]

The lone Democrat running in Legislative District 16’s House race is trailing both of his Republican opponents after early voting results.

Rep. Keith Seaman, D-Casa Grande, trails Republican political newcomer Chris Lopez for a second House seat in the district by 9:10 p.m. Tuesday. Lopez has received 32.33% of votes while Seaman has received 32.10%.

Incumbent Rep. Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, has received the most votes so far, with 35.57%.

Seaman’s 2022 win over Republican Rob Hudelson by just over half a percent was one of the state’s closest legislative races.

Republicans are heavily targeting his seat this election to try and add to their slim 31-29 majority in the House.

Seaman is running as a single-shot candidate in the district. This strategy was effective for Seaman’s 2022 win in picking up voters who supported Martinez but not Seaman.

Republicans are hoping to avoid a repeat of 2022 with Lopez, a business owner and political newcomer. Lopez is running on a slate with Martinez and Sen. T.J, Shope, R-Coolidge, who have been popular candidates in the district. 

LD16 leans slightly Republican with a 3.6% vote spread favoring GOP candidates. It is one of the highly competitive districts of the state designated by the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission. 

 

Tags: Keith Seaman, Chris Lopez, Teresa Martinez, Legislative District 16

Related Content

Democrat Reese, Republican Weninger leading in LD13 House race

A Republican and a Democrat running for the state House in Legislative District 13 have narrow  leads after e[...]

November 5, 2024
LD17

Democratic challenger leads former Republican lawmaker in Legislative District 17 Senate race

Democrat John McLean has taken an early lead over former Republican state Sen. Vince Leach in the Legislative [...]

November 5, 2024

Matt Salmon: Unbridled and seeking to return Republicans to their roots

Eight years after his congressional career ended, former U.S. Rep.  Matt Salmon has become one of the state[...]

November 1, 2024

Bradshaw campaign drama heats up race for north Phoenix swing district

Republicans and Democrats are battling for one House seat in a north Phoenix swing district that will help det[...]

October 25, 2024

Incumbent Mesnard “cautiously optimistic” in LD13 Senate race

A longtime Republican legislator is defending his seat against his Democrat challenger in the Legislative Dist[...]

October 24, 2024

A look at the past to imagine tied, flipped Legislature

It’s been more than three decades since Democrats held control of the Arizona Senate. With Republican majori[...]

October 18, 2024

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.