From Boots to Solar Energy: Arizona’s Bright Future with Veterans Job Recruiting, Training

There are many ways to honor veterans on Veterans Day outside of attending a parade or raising an American flag outside your home. While these gestures are appreciated, what veterans truly need from their communities goes beyond symbolic acts of respect – they need reliability. Well-paying jobs offer purpose and a clear path forward. As someone who personally experienced the challenging transition from military to civilian life – facing employers who didn’t understand how my leadership and skill set translated to their roles – I know firsthand how valuable a career that truly values veterans’ skills can be.

A Growing Solar Industry and a Skilled Workforce

In the last decade, solar industry has grown by 25%. Federal initiatives like the Inflation Reduction Act, declining installation costs, and an increasing demand for clean energy across private and public sectors contributed to the growth. At the same time, nearly 200,000 servicemen and women are exiting the U.S. military annually, returning to life as civilians. Clean energy, particularly solar, can benefit both veterans and our nation. Veterans bring with them valuable experience, discipline, and a readiness to work that aligns well with the demands of the rapidly growing solar industry.

Solar energy is an ideal sector for veterans who are transitioning back into civilian life. There are 279,447 workers in the U.S. solar energy industry as of 2023. According to the State Solar Jobs Census, Arizona is one of the top ten states across the country for solar employment, with 9,726 solar jobs. The solar industry is clearly booming and needs skilled, technically-savvy workers to meet the demand.

Why veterans

Military training builds more than just technical skills – it instills a strong work ethic, teamwork, and leadership abilities. Veterans often excel in roles that require problem-solving, mission-driven focus, and collaboration, all essential traits for success in the solar industry. Our experience with advanced technology and commitment to seeing a job through are invaluable assets for an industry that is looking to grow sustainably.

Hiring veterans gives us meaningful employment but also helps companies in the clean energy sector address the demand for competent, motivated workers. It’s a win-win; veterans can transition smoothly into civilian roles that utilize their skills, while solar companies benefit from veterans’ contributions to a fast-paced, growing sector that’s helping to drive economic growth and environmental resilience.

Supporting Veterans Through Solar Job Training and Placement

Connecting veterans with solar jobs begins with creating awareness of those opportunities. Programs like the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)’s Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) Solar Ready Vets Network and 50Strong help veterans, active service members, and military spouses access training and direct hiring opportunities.

Through new funding from SETO and partners in 2023, the Solar Ready Vets Network program will expand into a third phase with the goal of increasing the pipeline of military-connected talent in the U.S. solar industry.

The new funding for the Solar Ready Vets Network will develop solar industry opportunities for transitioning service members by connecting them with existing Department of Defense-approved SkillBridge programs. These programs provide training aligned with solar occupations at all levels of the workforce and engage employer partners to take full advantage of these train-to-hire pipelines.

The funding will also help advance efforts to create and expand Registered Apprenticeship Programs for in-demand occupations across the solar industry and will support veteran enrollment in registered apprenticeships aligned with solar career pathways. Finally, the funding strives to create targeted recruitment channels to support solar career pathways for veterans, including union apprenticeship and mentorship opportunities, and to facilitate direct connections between veteran talent and solar employers through hiring fairs.

Another resource for veterans in search of solar jobs is the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Employment Center. If you’re a veteran, you can go to their online job finder at carreeronestop.org and enter “solar” into the search bar, along with your location, to find solar job opportunities near you.

A Lasting Tribute

This Veterans Day, I encourage you to honor veterans by introducing them to job opportunities in the growing solar industry. Whether it’s as an installer, salesperson, electrician, system inspector, or designer, solar professions abound – there’s a place for veterans to thrive in clean energy. Together, we can honor their service by empowering them with purpose-driven careers that will benefit us all.

JoAnna Mendoza, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.) and Co-Executive Director of VetsForward.