HB 2375 is a step forward for housing fairness and is just common sense

In the spirit of building consensus, as my mother always taught me, it’s essential to approach discussions with an assumption of good intentions. Unfortunately, some have resorted to characterizing our efforts as classist and racist, which is hurtful and is simply unfounded. I would warmly invite legislators and skeptics to visit our communities. They’ll discover a racially and economically diverse group of residents, including dedicated teachers, young families just starting out, first responders, and seniors living on fixed incomes. In fact, we are seeing the rise of million-dollar units that risk displacing long-time residents. I encourage everyone to take the time to get to know us. I assure you that our districts are welcoming and inclusive.

Recently, Phoenix City Councilwoman Anna Hernandez shared an opinion piece that misrepresents the bipartisan HB 2375, suggesting it jeopardizes affordable housing. She invoked redlining and discrimination. While I respect her passion, I find these claims troubling. As a proud Latino, I am concerned when accusations arise about racism related to HB2375, as it is actually designed as a common-sense solution that supports both historic neighborhoods and new housing opportunities.

I wonder if Councilwoman Hernandez truly believes that placing a million-dollar condo in a historic district constitutes affordable housing. Her comments regarding redlining and exclusion do a disservice to those who fought against real instances of such injustices. It’s important to recognize that Latinos and lower-income families do indeed reside in historic neighborhoods.

All HB2375 seeks to do is ensure that historic homes are preserved, preventing them from being torn down for middle-housing developments, while still allowing for thoughtful housing solutions that include everyone in our neighborhood.

It’s worth noting that Hernandez played a significant role in shaping the previous bill, HB2721, when she was a state representative. The measure contributed significantly to our current challenges. There seems to be a disconnect, as many in the community feel unheard. It’s been clear that HB 2721 requires revisions, a point acknowledged by both Democrats and Republicans alike.

Hernandez has admonished neighborhoods for seeking support from government relations professionals; ironically, I believe that approach would not have been necessary had there been more willingness from lawmakers in previous sessions to engage directly with all stakeholders instead of ignoring them. Regardless, we welcome the chance to be part of the housing solution, but in a thoughtful manner.

I believe the latest opposition to HB2375 stems from opponents’ growing frustration that their numerous attempts to derail this bipartisan initiative have not succeeded. Despite the efforts of individuals who solely push national middle housing policy to halt progress, the bill continues to move forward because many recognize the need for practical, sensible solutions that benefit our communities.

It is easy to kill a bill, to stop something from happening, and to complain. It is much harder to build consensus, look for solutions that benefit everyone, and work in a bipartisan way for a better future for all. We in historic communities are up to the challenge and hope others will join us.



W. Aaron Montaño Searles is President of LMC Enterprises Consulting and a native Arizonan committed to community advocacy, serving as the President of the Willo Historic Neighborhood Association board, Save Historic Arizona Co-Chair, and Chair of Encanto Village Planning Committee.